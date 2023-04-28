I captured my favorite image of the month on April 20.
In this image, juggler Robert Stuverud, also known as “Roberto the Magnificent,” catches fruit on a spiked-helmet during his act at Main St. Arts Festival.
I tried to capture this image with a fast enough shutter speed to stop the motion of the orange’s impalement while capturing the juices flying off the helmet. The facial expression is the added cherry on top.
The juggler couldn’t perform his full act due to high winds, he said, but the performance he put on left the crowd that had gathered to watch in awe.
Overall, it’s my favorite image of the month because you just don’t see a juggler wearing a spiked-helmet catching fruit every day.
From a juggler who catches fruit on a spiked-helmet to capoeira in Fort Worth, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captured the diversity of events through images of the month. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.
