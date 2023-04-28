Robert Stuverud, also known as Roberto the Magnificent, a juggler from Seattle, catches an orange on a spiked helmet April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

I captured my favorite image of the month on April 20.

In this image, juggler Robert Stuverud, also known as “Roberto the Magnificent,” catches fruit on a spiked-helmet during his act at Main St. Arts Festival.

I tried to capture this image with a fast enough shutter speed to stop the motion of the orange’s impalement while capturing the juices flying off the helmet. The facial expression is the added cherry on top.

The juggler couldn’t perform his full act due to high winds, he said, but the performance he put on left the crowd that had gathered to watch in awe.

Overall, it’s my favorite image of the month because you just don’t see a juggler wearing a spiked-helmet catching fruit every day.

From a juggler who catches fruit on a spiked-helmet to capoeira in Fort Worth, our photojournalist at the Fort Worth Report captured the diversity of events through images of the month. If you have events or photo opportunities, contact community engagement journalist Cristian ArguetaSoto at cristian.arguetasoto@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

A guest takes a knee for a proposal on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A child stands close to a crane on April 22 at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden Japanese Spring Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Robert Stuverud, also known as Roberto the Magnificent, a juggler from Seattle, juggles knives April 20 at the Main St. Arts Festival. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Workers help secure a steel beam April 18 at the Burnett School of Medicine at TCU. The steel beam was lifted by a crane and placed at the building’s main staircase. It will be visible from the inside of the school. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Tanya Kimberlain, 46, drives a street sweeper April 11 on Parker Henderson Road. Kimberlain used to work public transit in Las Vegas before moving to Omaha, Nebraska, and eventually Fort Worth. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The University of Texas Arlington student Riddhi Patel demonstrates a medical procedure April 14 at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the School of Social Work and College of Nursing and Health Innovation Smart Hospital Building. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

