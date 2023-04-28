Arlington mayoral candidate Jim Ross and council candidate David Mosby were late paying their property taxes as of April 26.

Tarrant County Tax Office online records showed that Ross owed $7,463.62 in property taxes and penalties on his Country Wood Court home as of April 26. Records Thursday morning indicate that Ross paid his balance.

Asked for comment, Ross said he took care of his payment Wednesday, as soon as he was made aware of the outstanding balance.

“My office staff typically pays it but the person in charge is no longer with me, so it slipped through the cracks,” Ross wrote in a text message.

Mosby, a first-time candidate running for at-large District 8, held a past due balance of $246.41 on Haltom City property as of Thursday morning. The account showed a zero balance by 3 p.m. Thursday.

Mosby said in an email he thought he had paid his business personal property tax at the same time as his home’s property tax, but the payment did not go through.

Arlington’s city charter states that officeholders must not owe any debt to the city government. Alex Busken, city secretary, told KERA News in an interview that candidates could pay their debts after elected but before taking office.

