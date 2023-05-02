Some bags of Gold Medal all-purpose flour may contain salmonella, according to a May 1 food safety alert from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can lead to infection, dehydration and, in some cases, death.

The possible contamination applies to specific batches that may be available in stores or pantries. The CDC alert encouraged people to throw away the following products, along with any baked goods made from them:

Recalled product Package universal product code Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour (five-pound bag) 000-16000-19610 Gold Medal unbleached all-purpose flour (10-pound bag) 000-16000-19580 Gold Medal bleached all-purpose flour (two-pound bag) 000-16000-10710 Gold Medal bleached all-purpose flour (five-pound bag) 000-16000-10610 Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention



People around the U.S. began developing symptoms for salmonella infection in December 2022. By May 1, public health officials across multiple levels of government had identified 13 cases from 12 states in the outbreak, not including Texas. Three people required hospitalization.

The true number of cases is likely higher and may extend across more states, according to the CDC.

Most people infected by salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps and recover without treatment. Children, older adults and people who are immunocompromised are more likely to experience severe illness and require hospitalization.

