Students from across Fort Worth will soon toss their caps in the air to celebrate graduating high school.

But with more than 50 high schools among 12 school districts in the Fort Worth area, keeping track of when and where graduation is scheduled for can be challenging.

Here’s a look at when and where their graduation ceremonies will be held.

Aledo ISD

Aledo High School will hold its graduation ceremony on May 26 at Bearcat Stadium, 1000 Bailey Ranch Road in Aledo. If it rains, graduation may move to either May 27 or May 28.

Burleson ISD

Burleson ISD’s five high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 26-27. Each campus is expected to provide ticketing information, according to the district.

Ceremonies on May 26 are planned to take place at the Game Development Design School, 510 SW Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson.

Crossroads High School will hold its spring graduation at 2 p.m.

Game Development Design School will hold its inaugural graduation at 4 p.m.

Burleson Collegiate High School will hold its ceremony at 6 p.m.

Ceremonies on May 27 will be held at the College Park Center, 600 S. Center St. in Arlington.

Burleson High School seniors will graduate at 10 a.m.

Centennial High School’s graduation is at 2 p.m.

Castleberry ISD

Castleberry ISD is scheduled to hold graduation for Castleberry High School and REACH High School at 7:30 p.m. May 26 at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2001 W. Seminary Dr. in Fort Worth.

Crowley ISD

Crowley ISD plans to hold graduation ceremonies for its two high schools on May 26-27 at the Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium, 9900 Hemphill St. in Fort Worth.

North Crowley High School students will graduate at 7:30 p.m. May 26.

Crowley High School’s graduation ceremony is at 7:30 p.m. May 27.

If bad weather occurs, the district plans to hold both ceremonies on May 28.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Seniors in Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD will have graduation ceremonies on May 26- 27.

Watson High School is scheduled to hold graduation at 7 p.m. May 26 at Chisholm Trail High School, 3100 NW College Drive in Fort Worth.

The district’s other three high schools will hold graduation on May 27 at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth. The schedule is:

Chisholm Trail High School at 10 a.m.

Boswell High School at 2 p.m.

Saginaw High School at 6 p.m.

Everman ISD

Everman ISD will hold graduation for both Everman Academy High School and Everman Joe C. Bean High School at 7 p.m. May 25 at the Fort Worth Convention Center, 1201 Houston St.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD kicks off its graduation season early.

Boulevard Heights will hold its ceremony at 1 p.m. May 19 in its gym, 5100 El Campo Ave., Fort Worth.

Transition Center plans to hold graduation at 7 p.m. May 24 in the auditorium at Arlington Heights High School, 4501 West Freeway.

The district’s other high schools will hold graduations June 1-4. Most will either be at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St. or the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center, 5201 Ca Roberson Blvd.

June 1:

Dunbar High School, noon in Dickies Arena

South Hills High School, 4 p.m. in Dickies Arena

Southwest High School, 8 p.m. in Dickies Arena

TCC South Collegiate High School, noon at Wilkerson-Greines

Marine Creek Collegiate High School, 4 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines

Texas Academy Biomedical Sciences, 8 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines

June 2:

Eastern Hill High School, noon in Dickies Arena

Benbrook Middle-High School, 4 p.m. in Dickies Arena

Paschal High School, 8 p.m. in Dickies Arena

Jo Kelly School, 1 p.m. in the Jo Kelly gym, 201 N. Bailey Ave.

Young Women’s Leadership Academy, noon at Wilkerson-Greines

IM Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA High School, 4 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines

World Languages Institute at 8 p.m., Wilkerson-Greines

June 3:

Western Hills High School, 8 a.m. in Dickies Arena

OD Wyatt High School, noon in Dickies Arena

Trimble Tech High School, 4 p.m. in Dickies Arena

North Side High School, 8 p.m. in Dickies Arena

Success High School, 3 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines

Young Men’s Leadership Academy, 7 p.m. at Wilkerson-Greines

June 4:

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School, 8 a.m. in Dickies Arena

Carter Riverside High School, noon in Dickies Arena

Polytechnic High School, 4 p.m. in Dickies Arena

Arlington Heights High School, 8 p.m. in Dickies Arena

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD graduation ceremonies are slated for May 26 and May 28.

KEYS High School seniors will graduate at 7 p.m. at Cross City Church, 1000 W. Airport Freeway in Euless.

Graduation for Trinity High School is scheduled for 2 p.m. May 28 and L.D. Bell High School’s ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. May 28. Both graduations will be at Dickies Arena.

Keller ISD

All four of Keller ISD’s high schools will hold graduation ceremonies on May 29 at Dickies Arena. Here’s when:

Keller High School at 8 a.m.

Timber Creek High School at noon

Central High School at 4 p.m.

Fossil Ridge High School at 8 p.m.

Lake Worth ISD

Lake Worth High School students will graduate at 3 p.m. May 27 at WG Thomas Coliseum, 6108 Broadway Ave. in Haltom City.

Northwest ISD

Northwest ISD’s graduation season kicks off with James M. Steele Early College High School’s ceremony at 5 p.m. May 26 in the Byron Nelson High School Performing Arts Center, 2775 Bobcat Blvd. in Trophy Club.

The district’s three traditional high schools all will hold graduation on May 30 at the University of North Texas Coliseum, 601 North Texas Blvd. in Denton. Here’s the schedule:

White Settlement ISD

Brewer High School seniors are scheduled to graduate at 7 p.m. May 25 at Dickies Arena.

