Isaiah Ayala, a Texas Wesleyan University student, laughed at his friend during the volunteer dance portion of the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2.

Little did he know, Grace Hula Dance performers would later pick him out to perform their last dance.

“In this part of the show we pick someone to do the final dance with us,” Courtney Evangelista, a dancer with Grace Hula Dance, told the crowd. “How about you do it?”

Ayala stepped up.

A Texas Wesleyan University student wears a lei, a Polynesian garland of flowers, at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Danielle Mondry, a dancer for Grace Hula Dance, performs at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Madison Wood, left, and Courtney Evangelista, right, dancers with Grace Hula Dance, perform at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan students record their friends dancing on stage at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Danielle Mondry, a dancer with Grace Hula Dance, teaches students how to dance at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Texas Wesleyan students record and laugh with their friends at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Isaiah Ayala, a Texas Wesleyan student, prepares to dance with Grace Hula Dance performers at the Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebration on May 2 at the Claudia and Rodd Stepp Ampitheatre on the Texas Wesleyan campus. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Evangelista, along with dancers Madison Wood and Danielle Mondry, taught “the culture to those who normally wouldn’t be exposed to it,” Evangelista said.

The crowd of Texas Wesleyan students cheered and took photos with the dancers.

“A lot of people don’t know about Hawaii outside of what they see on TV shows,” Wood said.

