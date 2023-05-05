Election Day is here!

Polls close at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6. If you need some last-minute ABCs, check out our Election Guide here. Also, make sure you stay on this page for live election results as they pour in tonight. Our team of 12 journalists will be all over the city covering the issues and races from this election.

After months of campaigning, thousands of dollars raised and hard work, candidates are ready for the results to roll in. At the end of early voting on May 2, 69,211 ballots had been cast, accounting for 5.7% of registered voters, according to previous Fort Worth Report coverage.

Early voting results are usually released right after 7 p.m. on Election Night.

And don’t forget: Tarrant County Elections Administrator Heider Garcia is working his last full election for the county, though he’ll probably preside over any runoff elections in June.

