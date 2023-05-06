Council newcomer Charlie Lauersdorf will represent District 4 after winning 60% of the vote over opponent Teresa Ramirez Gonzalez.

District 4 was an open seat that includes the Alliance Corridor and neighborhoods north of Loop 820. In the redistricting process, the previous council representative, Alan Blaylock, was moved into District 10. Blaylock won his race to represent that area.

Lauersdorf, a small business owner and combat veteran, promised support for first responders and said he would work to lower property taxes.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Lauersdorf said Election Day was just the beginning of his journey as an elected official.

“From there, it’s up to the elected officials to do just what they said they would – serve those not just who elected them, but everyone they represent. And that’s precisely what I plan on doing once I’m elected,” he said in the post.

