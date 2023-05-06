Three elected city council members secured their seats as city council members in uncontested races for this upcoming election May 6. District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores, District 3’s Michael Crain and District 8’s Chris Nettles all ran in uncontested races. Two candidates raised thousands of dollars despite not having a competitor.

District 3 councilmember Michael Crain was elected in May 2021. He received 5,106 votes. Crain ranks fifth with the most money raised this election — $166,642.96. Among the donors include a $25,000 donation from Creative Solutions in Healthcare CEO Gary Blake and a $10,000 donation from Steve Greig, an entrepreneur working in finance.



Crain identified many issues as his priorities as councilmember. Among them are infrastructure, making sure the city is “developed smartly” as it grows and public safety, according to his candidate questionnaire.

District 2 councilmember Carlos Flores was elected in May 2017. He received 1,145 votes in the election. He raised $47,350 for his campaign.

“I am ready and energized to continue serving as your city council member,” Flores wrote in a tweet announcing his candidacy.

District 8 councilmember Chris Nettles was elected in 2021 and received 1,649 votes. He did not receive donations for his campaign. Nettles advocated for a citizen review board of police as part of his campaign. His priorities also include economic development, small business and expanding infrastructure and public services.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.