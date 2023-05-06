Macy Hill will be the next leader of District 7 after winning 61% of the votes Saturday, May 6, according to unofficial results.

Hill, who boasted the support of outgoing District 7 council member Leonard Firestone and Mayor Mattie Parker, thanked her supporters on Election Night and said she was thrilled by the support voters showed her.

“I was running to be an advocate for neighbors,” Hill told the Fort Worth Report. “I’m really looking forward to getting to work.”

Hill, a philanthropic adviser, promised to support police officers and firefighters and to work to lower the city’s tax rate while investing in infrastructure.

“These top priorities, alongside others, are what Fort Worth residents want their City Council to focus on, and I plan to deliver results that will build a better tomorrow for future generations,” Hill said.

Macy Hill has not yet declared victory but thanked supporters and friends at the joint watch party with Mayor Mattie Parker and Tarrant County Water District candidate Paxton Motheral.



She is still leading the District 7 race with around 60% of the votes. pic.twitter.com/Y4W4Efzn7B — Sandra Sadek (@ssadek19) May 7, 2023

District 7 includes parts of Fort Worth’s west side extending north toward Eagle Mountain Lake. The district has struggled with mobility, as the city has had trouble keeping pace with the neighborhoods in rapidly expanding far north Fort Worth. Often, subdivisions are built before adequate roads in the city’s developing far north — leading to traffic congestion.

The city’s 2022 bond provided significant investment in District 7. The city plans to spend millions of dollars improving major roads in the far north reaches of District 7. While the funds are already secured, it will be Hill’s job to shepherd the projects to completion.

Investing in infrastructure is key as District 7 continues to grow, Hill said.

Hill faced Jason Ellis and Caleb Backholm for the seat. Ellis received 29% of the vote while Backholm picked up 10%.

Ellis and Backholm did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

Hill supporters Kim and Sophie Sallinger said they think Hill will work to keep their District 7 neighborhood special.

“We believe in what she’s going to try and do,” Sophie Sallinger said after casting a vote for Hill at the Como Community Center.

The district includes the Cultural District, which houses some of the city’s largest tourism draws, such as Dickies Arena and the Kimbell Art Museum.

Hill promised to be an advocate for the Cultural District while managing the issues in the area — such as growth and safety, Hill said.

“Fort Worth is the city of cowboys and culture, and I am proud to represent the Cultural District,” Hill said. “I look forward to ensuring safety is a top priority regardless of your ZIP code, and that we are investing in infrastructure and strategically managing our growth, so Fort Worth remains the best place to live, work, visit, and start a business.”

Hill enjoyed significant financial support as a first-time candidate during her campaign. Hill was among the top fundraisers, raising $199,270 in just four months.

Former mayors Betsy Price and Kenneth Barr supported Hill during the campaign, along with members of the Bass family, who are a driving force behind the creation and success of Dickies Arena.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, center, Macy Hill, left, and Paxton Motheral take a photo after their speeches on May 6 at an election watch party at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, 1720 Gendy St. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Outgoing council member Firestone was in attendance at Hill’s Election Night party. He said Hill ran a good campaign that focused on issues that matter to this district’s residents.

“It’s all about the future and how we manage going forward, and one of the best things about Macy is her education, work experience, her family experience and how connected she is with the community,” Firestone said.

Hill is the wife of James Hill, a consultant and member of the Tarrant Regional Water District Board of Directors. During the campaign, a political action committee criticized the Hills in a mailer, saying that James Hill’s role on the Water District Board posed a conflict of interest.

Recently, the city hired a consultant, HR&A Advisors, to start work on a strategic plan for real estate related to the Central City Flood Project, also known as the Panther Island Project. Tarrant Regional Water District is the local sponsor of the billion-dollar flood control project.

“I’m campaigning to keep my race positive so that I can focus on the issues that really matter to everyone in our district,” Hill said of concerns about her husband’s role. “That’s lowering the property tax rate, supporting our police and fire, and being a strong voice who will put the interests of existing neighborhoods first in City Hall.”

She ended the night thanking her supporters.

“I’m really excited about the work ahead,” she said.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

