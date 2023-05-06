The Tarrant County College District board of trustees will see at least one incumbent return while the other faces a runoff.

Voters on May 6 gave District 5 trustee Leonard Hornsby his first full, six-year term. In District 4. However, they are still considering their options and sent longtime incumbent Bill Greenhill and challenger Laura Forkner Pritchett to a second round election slated for June 10.

As of 11:15 p.m. May 6, Hornsby won 51.74% of the vote, while his only challenger, Arlington educator Nikki Stroba, received 48.26%, according to unofficial election results.

Hornsby, who has been on the board since 2021, represents southeast Tarrant County, including south Arlington, Mansfield and Grand Prairie.

No candidate had a majority of votes in District 4, where the ballot featured four candidates. However, only three actively campaigned.

Pritchett, a Tarrant County Republican precinct chair, was the top vote-getter, according to unofficial early returns. She received 42.26% — an almost 12 percentage point lead over Greenhill. The 13-year incumbent received 30.46%.

Pritchett was confident voters would pick her as the next trustee to represent District 4. Her platform focuses on the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion policies and lowering the tax rate.

“The voters will see that I am absolutely the right choice because of my experience and being able to stand and make these decisions even when there’s opposition on the board,” she said.

Greenhill vowed to make his case to voters until the end of the runoff.

“I am committed to campaigning whatever it takes to win this election,” Greenhill said. “I’m doing it mostly by advocating the impact that the college has on the community and the advancements that we made during my tenure with teamwork.”

Candidate Larry Dale Carpenter Jr. picked up 18.58% and Jack Reynolds, who suspended his campaign, got 8.7%.

Jacob Sanchez is an enterprise journalist for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at jacob.sanchez@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

