Alan Blaylock, former District 4 Fort Worth council member, will serve a two-year term representing District 10.

Blaylock ran against Brandon Jones, a home inspector, for the seat. Blaylock won with 69% of the vote, according to unofficial results released May 6. Jones ended with 30% of the vote.



Blaylock could not be reached for comment on Election Night.

District 10 covers portions of Denton, Tarrant and Wise counties. The district also includes Fort Worth Alliance Airport and Texas Motor Speedway.

Blaylock served as District 4 council member after voters elected him as Cary Moon’s replacement. He filed candidacy for the District 10 race on Jan. 25 after last year’s redistricting drew his home in that district in the new council map.

Blaylock ran his campaign on promises for lowering property taxes, improving infrastructure, and increasing safety in the district’s neighborhoods.

