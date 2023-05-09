These awards come with a box of Girl Scout cookies.

The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains selected five Tarrant County residents for the 2023 Women of Distinction Awards. They will be honored May 10 at the Hurst Conference Center.

The 2023 honorees are:

Woman of Distinction: Tamara Albury, principal of Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Outstanding Community Partner: City of Fort Worth Parks & Recreation Department

Lifetime Achievement: Barbara Cutter, Girl Scout alumnus, lifetime member and volunteer

Rising Star: Hannah Bautista-White, Girl Scout Senior, Troop 3900

Man Enough to be a Girl Scout: Roy Charles Brooks, Tarrant County commissioner

Becky Burton, Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains CEO, praised the five Tarrant County residents as leaders in their community.

“Bringing together leaders throughout our community and honoring them shows that there is still so much good in this world,” she said.

Hannah, a freshman at Fort Worth ISD’s Southwest High School and the Rising Star recipient, was thankful for the opportunities the Girl Scouts offered her.

“Girl Scouts has helped me learn a lot about myself and the person I want to be,” Hannah said.

Albury was speechless when she received her Woman of Distinction award — with two boxes of Thin Mints.

As a principal of an all girls school, her goal is to build her students into young women who will lead in the future. Her school has partnered with organizations, such as Links Incorporated and the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, to give her students a safe environment to grow as women.

“I’m still in awe and just humbled because this was not something I ever thought I would receive,” Albury said.

Cutter, a former Girl Scouts Fort Worth Alum Association president, said the program made an impact on her when she joined at age 8.

Now, she is happy to see the program continues to make an impact on girls today.

“Truly there is a place for every girl and for that I am grateful,” Cutter said.

Disclosure: Tamara Albury is a member of the Fort Worth Report’s reader advisory council. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Taylor Coit is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at taylor.coit@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.