Goddesses, mothers and mother figures have been celebrated for centuries, sometimes in lavish ceremonies. Greece held festivals honoring their goddess, Rhea. The Greco-Roman deity that was often called Cybele or “Great Mother of the Gods” was commemorated annually.



During the Middle Ages, a custom encouraged those who’d moved away to return home and visit their mothers on the fourth Sunday of Lent, which was later observed as “Mothering Sunday” in Britain. And perhaps one of the most endearing traditions that is still honored today is a festival that takes place in northeastern India called Durga Puja, an extravagant 10-day event that gives praise to a Hindu goddess. According to legend, Durga embodies the collective energy of all of the lesser gods, is said to be the source of their inner power and was created to slay a buffalo demon that the gods failed to defeat.

In the United States, we celebrate Mother’s Day, a holiday that began 116 years ago in Grafton, West Virginia – organized by Anna Jarvis as a way to honor her late mother, Mrs. Ann Reeves Jarvis. The daughter arranged a memorial service at her late mother’s church because Ann was very active in the Methodist Episcopal Church. She ran Mother’s Day Work Clubs, starting in 1858 to fight high infant and child mortality rates that were mostly caused by diseases in their small town of Grafton. After the elder Jarvis passed away her daughter, Anna, promised to carry on the work that her mother began. Instead of educating the young matriarchal figures as Mrs. Jarvis had, Ann pledged to honor them with a service.

Later, in 1914, President Woodrow Wilson officially proclaimed the second Sunday in May as a national holiday. It was Anna Jarvis who also began another tradition of wearing a single white carnation as a tribute for her deceased mother. It soon started another tradition of wearing red carnations to signify living mothers – a custom that is still honored in many churches on Mother’s Day.

Anna later spent years trying to halt what she saw as a holiday that had become too commercialized.

That said, there are plenty of ways to honor your mother with a wonderful meal or celebration. Here are a few of our favorites. Call ahead because the popularity of the date it could be difficult to make reservations on short notice.

All events are on Sunday, May 14:

Istanbul Cuisine, 2140 East Southlake Blvd., Southlake. A special Mother’s Day Brunch Buffet isfrom 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults are $25.95 (plus tax) and children 12 and under are $12.95

Omni Fort Worth Annual Brunch, 1300 Houston St., Fort Worth. Enjoy a nice meal, live music at this annual celebration. Reservations available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden – Annual Sip & Shop – 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd., Fort Worth. Wandering Roots Markets hosts over 40 local artisan vendors. The event is free to attend and will include kids crafts station, live music, mobile bar in addition to the food trucks. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fitzgerald is hold a Mother’s Day Brunch. (Courtesy photo | Fitzgerald Facebook page)

The Fitzgerald – 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth. Mother’s Day Brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and jazz from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations required.

Taste Project – 1200 South Main St., Fort Worth. Mother’s Day Brunch at Taste Community Restaurant. The nonprofit allows you to pay-what-you-can as Chef Jeff and his team of extraordinary volunteers prepare and serve you a sensational menu. Reservations encouraged, but not required. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

