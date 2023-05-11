AUSTIN — State Rep. Charlie Geren’s proposal for casinos in Texas appeared to be on shaky ground as a measure legalizing sports betting squeaks its way to the Senate.

Both bills are proposed constitutional amendments that would allow voters to decide in an up-or-down vote on Nov. 7 to allow the two forms of gambling. The legislation faced a showdown final vote in the House on May 11 after falling short in a preliminary vote the previous day.

Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, pushed the initiative that would allow legalized sports betting in Texas. More than 30 states have legalized sports wagering since the U.S. Supreme Court cleared the way with a landmark decision in 2018.

The measure received 101 yes votes in the 150-member House. That was barely enough to clear the two-third majority vote needed to pass constitutional amendments, with 42 voting in opposition.

Leach’s proposal fell three votes short in an initial 97-44 vote on May 10, but an overnight outreach by supporters was able to extract victory from defeat in a final vote to send the measure to the Senate.

Geren, a Republican, had planned to bring up his casino measure for an early afternoon final vote, but announced that he wanted a delay until 10 p.m. as House members worked toward a midnight deadline for bringing up House bills.

The postponement raised questions about the depth of support for the bill after a 92-51 initial vote May 10 fell eight votes short of the two-third majority.

Thursday was the final day for lawmakers to determine the fate of gambling legislation in the House. Pro-gambling lobbyists seeking their first major victory in the House scrambled to get at least a handful of new supporters, while opponents hoped to kill the measure by continuing to keep the vote count under 100.

The casino measure that Geren introduced early in the 140-day session would authorize at least eight casinos, including two in the Fort Worth-Dallas area; rejuvenate the struggling horse racing industry; and create a regulatory Texas Gaming Commission.

Lawmakers’ fundamental goal is to redirect billions of gambling dollars now going out of state into a legalized Texas gaming industry that would boost the economy, create thousands of jobs and boost tax revenue.

Nearly all of the state’s major sports franchises — including the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and the Arlington-based Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association — were united in an unprecedented lobbying alliance to help pass Leach’s proposal.

Leach called on colleagues to rally behind his measure by pointing out that more than 1 million Texans illegally placed more than 2 billion bets totaling $8 billion.

“Let them come out of the shadows,” he said.

The outcome is less certain in the Senate, where Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, the chamber’s presiding officer, has signaled his resistance.

Lobbyists were scattered through the Capitol and working the phones from their headquarters to shape the outcome.

Russ Coleman, a Dallas attorney and chairman of the 400-member Texans Against Gambling, said he sent an email to his members urging them to push legislators to vote against legalized sports betting.

More than 260 lobbyists are registered under the subject matter of gambling, according to the Texas Ethics Commission. One of the biggest players is the Sands Corporation of Las Vegas, which contributed more than $2 million to legislators and deployed more than 50 lobbyists on behalf of Geren’s casino measure.

The Republican Party of Texas has emerged as a leading opponent of the measure, along with religious organizations and groups like Coleman’s Texans Against Gambling, which fears authorizing casinos will worsen gambling addiction.

Rob Kohler, a consultant for the Texas Baptists’ Christian Life Commission, said that regardless of what happens to Geren’s bill, “it doesn’t have a chance in the Senate.”

