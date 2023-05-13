The last day of school is approaching fast for Fort Worth-area students — which means the days of summer aren’t far behind.

You still have time to find a summer camp for your students, including some that are low cost or even free.

Here are some summer camps and some resources to find more that fit your child’s interests.

Camp Fort Worth

The city of Fort Worth promises your students will have fun and learn during its summer camp.

Camp Fort Worth is a paid camp for children 5 to 13. The camp is 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Camp Fort Worth begins June 12 and ends Aug. 11, with no camp on June 19 and July 4.

Register here.

The fees are:

$60 each week

$85 each week with field trips

$480 for the Molly Deal, which includes all nine-weeks of camp

Discounts available for children of city employees, families with multiple children and scholarships are offered to those who qualify.

TCC’s College for Kids

Tarrant County College’s College for Kids is a three-week program for third- to eighth-grade students.

The program is offered at TCC’s five campuses, which each have their own registration deadlines, camp dates and course offerings.

Students are eligible if they are an incoming third to eighth grader, have an A or B grade average, with evidence, and have a satisfactory conduct grade.

TCC offers courses in academics, arts and crafts, science and technology, and health and fitness. Students can enroll in half-day or full-day sessions.

Here are the costs and fees:

$200 for a half-day session

$400 for a full-day session

$40 for an optional supervises activity period

$10 supply fee, which is required for certain courses

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County will host summer camps June 5 to Aug. 4.

Locations are planned throughout Fort Worth and Arlington. The camps are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Lunch and snacks are provided.

The cost is $100 per child for the summer, with financial aid available.

Girls Inc. summer camps

Girls Inc. offers free summer camps that focus on STEM, or science, technology, engineering and math, throughout Tarrant County during June.

The camps are available for students in the second through 12th grade.

You can register up here.

Some camps, such as the one offered in Arlington, have waitlists.

Camp Fire First Texas

Camp Fire First Texas has an assortment of summer camps available for children as young as 4 to rising high school seniors.

Fort Worth teenagers entering the seventh to 12th grades and who live in an eligible ZIP code or enrolled in certain Fort Worth ISD schools may attend a free summer camp. Teens in Action Camp is 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 12 to July 28 at the Camp Fire Resource Center, 2700 Meacham Blvd., Fort Worth. Learn more and register here.

Camp Fire First Texas offers an overnight camp called Camp El Tesoro during which students spend time outside — and without technology. The camp is available in four-, six- or 13-day sessions ranging from $560 to $1,470. The co-ed camp is available for students 6 to 17.

A day camp version of Camp El Tesoro is available, too. Students 5 to 13 are eligible. The camp is 7:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. June 12 to July 28. The weekly rate is $220. You can register here.

Camp Fire Day Camp will feature STEAM projects, weekly field trips, swimming and more for children 5 to 13. The camp is offered June 12 to July 28 in north Fort Worth, west Fort Worth and Parker County. Times vary by location; weekly rates do too, but are between $160 and $200.

Camp Fire also offers an overnight camp July 23-29 to support students 7 to 17 who have experienced the death of a loved one. Students learn skills to cope with their loss. El Tesoro de la Vida Grief Camp is $800 and there is an application process. Full and partial scholarships are available. Apply here for the grief camp.

Bilingual STEM camps

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is launching its new bilingual STEM camps for children 6 to 14 this summer.

The camps will focus on science, technology, engineering and math, and are divided into three groups by age. The museum plans to operate them Tuesdays to Fridays.

The cost is $225. Bilingual STEM Camp is limited to 15 students, and classes are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

The museum also has other summer camp offerings.

You can register for Bilingual STEM Camp and other museum summer programs here.

Looking for more camps?

Parent Pass, a free app from the Miles Foundation, has gathered more summer camps. Download Parent Pass through the App Store on iPhone or Google Play Store on Android.

The site Fort Worth Summer Camps has collected a list of area activities and divided them into four areas: art, sports, academic and specialty camps.

Kids Out and About has a guide for summer camps, too. Parents can find camps week by week, age, subject, in-person or virtual and even overnight.

Disclosure: The Miles Foundation has been a financial support of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

