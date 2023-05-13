By Jorja Clemson

I was born and raised in Grand Prairie. My parents worked at North American Aviation, then ran a family business as I grew up. I married a young man from Fort Worth and moved him to Grand Prairie immediately.

After raising our three children here, I felt a call to public service, as did my parents, who served on the City Council and Grand Prairie ISD school board.

As a proud Grand Prairie and Tarrant County resident, I am honored to represent the constituents of City Council District 1 as their council member since 2013. I love the opportunity to make the lives of residents better by being the conduit between them and a solution.

Connecting residents and businesses with services and programs, getting to know people from all walks of life and helping others fills my servant’s heart with joy. And the best part is, I get to live in Tarrant County while doing it.

Tarrant County in Grand Prairie retains a rural feel, with stately trees, creeks and streams, uncurbed roads, big residential lots and housing from affordable to affluent. Grand Prairie is split among Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson and Ellis counties.

We have easy access anywhere, with Interstate 30, Interstate 20, State Highway 360 and State Highway 161 creating a checklist of ways to get where you are going.

Grand Prairie residents and businesses benefit from being in one of the safest cities in Texas.

Grand Prairie offers great value for your dollar, more amenities than most and family friendly fun at places like the city’s new EpicCentral entertainment district.

And, just north of EpicCentral, you can travel to Asia Times Square. Then south, shop ‘til you drop at Traders Village and the Grand Prairie Premium Outlet Mall.

But, above all, Grand Prairie is home.

Jorja Clemson was born and raised in Grand Prairie. The lifelong resident has been married to her husband, Dan Clemson, for more than 50 years, and they have three children and eight grandchildren. She was reelected to the Grand Prairie City Council in the May 6 election.

