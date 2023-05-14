The Deco 969 high-rise at 969 Commerce St. recently held topping-out ceremonies and it’s preparing to welcome the first residents to the 27-story, 302-unit building early next year.

And more may be on the way. The company behind Deco 969, Nashville-based Southern Land Co., says downtown Fort Worth is very attractive for residential development at the moment.

“We would love the opportunity to bring more luxury living options to the downtown core, even if we haven’t yet been able to find the right site to pursue another development – yet,” said Britt Stafford, communications coordinator for the firm.

Stafford said developments like Texas A&M’s expansion in Fort Worth is creating a lot of interest in quality residential options downtown. The company is also seeing growing interest from prospective residents for its Deco 969 project.

According to Downtown Fort Worth Inc., at of the end of 2022, there were 3,679 downtown apartments either under construction or in various stages of the planning process. There are also 205 senior living spaces planned for the Public Market building at 1400 Henderson St.

Other projects are also taking shape.

Bluelofts Inc., the Dallas group that last year acquired the Oil and Gas Building at 307 W. 7th St., has recently closed on the purchase of the adjacent Star-Telegram building.

Bluelofts, which specializes in the adaptive reuse of historic properties, plans to use both state and federal historic tax credits for the buildings.

When Bluelofts announced the Oil and Gas Building plans, officials there said it plans 180 upscale apartments with retail on the ground floor. The group also plans to make similar changes to the 19-story Star Telegram building. Both buildings will have the same leasing office and management.

Also expected to become apartments is the 16-story former Oncor building at 115 W. 7th St. It was acquired by 3L Real Estate out of Chicago and plans call for a retrofit of the building with about 330 apartments.

‘Where the West begins’ noted in distillery’s new brand

It’s a new look for Trinity River Distillery’s Silver Star brands of vodka, whiskey, Texas honey liqueur and bourbon.

Trinity River Distillery is located at the historic Ranch Style Beans Plant in Fort Worth at 1734 E. El Paso St. The new branding ties in key elements of the company’s rainwater proofing process and focuses on its ties to Texas and Fort Worth.

All of Silver Star’s crops and ingredients (from Texas rain to Texas grain and North Texas wildflower honey) as well as bottling and labeling take place in Fort Worth.

“Silver Star is where the West begins, and the new branding highlights this,” said Trinity River Distillery president and CEO Thomas Ingham.

Vicarel Studios out of Denver did the design work.

Westcliff Shopping Center adds new tenants

Fort Worth Dance Academy is opening in the Westcliff Shopping Center. (Courtesy photo | FWDA)

LanCarte Commercial has announced it has finalized multiple leases totaling 19,745 square feet at the Westcliff Shopping Center in southwest Fort Worth.

The new tenants include Cowtown, which operates The Cowtown Marathon; Specialist Jewelry Clinic, a custom jewelry retailer; Fort Worth Dance Academy, whose focus is on dance and dance classes, and the Organized Nest, which offers professional home organization services.

Maggie Hamlin, co-owner of Fort Worth Dance Academy, is a former TCU Showgirl (Courtesy photo | FWDA)

Ben Gehrke and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord, CTO Realty Growth Inc., a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of retail-based properties.

Real Estate deals

LevSteel has leased 5,900 square feet of flex space at 3601 Bell Dr. in Assured Business Park, Hurst, from Euless Industrial LLC. Jason Finch, first vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner, represented the landlord. Camden Deal of Avison Young Dallas represented the tenant.

Sweet and Sassy Franchising LLC has leased 4,000 square feet of flex space at 10728 S. Pipeline Road in Assured Business Park, Hurst, from Euless Industrial LLC. Jason Finch, first vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner, represented the landlord. Ruben Reynoso of RMR Enterprises Inc. represented the tenant.

Home Trendsetters LLC has leased 1,500 square feet of flex space in Division Street Industrial, 2800 W. Division St., Arlington, from 2800 W. Division LLC. Jason Finch, first vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services; Michael W. Spain, executive vice president and managing partner; and Chris Kennedy, broker associate, represented the landlord. Chris Bly of Capstone Commercial Real Estate Group represented the tenant.

Green Earth Landscaping has leased 900 square feet of warehouse space at 410-420 Lilliard Road, Arlington, from Sterling Warehouse Ltd. Chris Kennedy, broker associate of Bradford

Commercial Real Estate Services, represented the tenant. Jackson Berling of Street Realty

represented the landlord.

Dameion Lorenzo Beauty & Wellness LLC has leased 726 square feet of office space in Arlington Downs Tower, 2225 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington, from Arlington Downs Tower LLC. Erik Blais, senior vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Richmond Collinsworth, senior vice president and managing partner, represented the landlord. Tynna Dixon of Henderson Realty Group LLC represented the tenant.

PQ Jewelers LLC has renewed 434 square feet of office space in Arlington Downs Tower, 2225 E. Randol Mill Road, Arlington. Erik Blais, senior vice president of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services, and Richmond Collinsworth, senior vice president and managing partner,

represented the landlord, Arlington Downs Tower LLC, in the direct deal.

Sold

Magma Equities and a global real estate fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management has acquired Bardin Greene, a 285-unit garden style multifamily property in Arlington from Moody National Companies in an off-market transaction. The Bardin Greene acquisition increases Magma Equities’ multifamily holdings in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to nearly 4,000 units

