Prominent cowgirls lined up on the steps of Cowtown Coliseum, a historic rodeo venue in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards.

For three nights, May 18-20, the coliseum will be home to the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship, billed as the “the world’s richest women’s only rodeo.” Other women’s events are also on the schedule throughout the week.

“This is a large celebration of female rodeo athletes. This week we will pay out over $1.1 million to cowgirls,” Women’s Rodeo World Championship Commissioner Linsay Rosser-Sumpter said. “We wanted to honor women.”

A news conference on May 15 – featuring National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Famer Pam Minick, Rosser-Sumpter, and other rodeo leaders – promoted Women’s Rodeo World Championship week where more than 800 competitors will have the chance to compete for the largest purses on record.

“For a very long time, women have just been on the back burner, in my opinion, when it came to rodeo,” Rosser-Sumpter said. “ In this industry, we’ve always been in the forefront of production and working really hard to make things happen. We are finally getting the chance to shine.”

Fort Worth legend and National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Famer Pam Minick speaks on May 15 at the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship press conference at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cowgirl Hall of Famer Pam Minick receives an award on May 15 at the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship press conference at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Sean Gleason, the PBR commissioner, emphasizes the importance of providing women contestants with equal opportunities as men contestants in the rodeo industry. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Cowgirl Hall of Famer Pam Minick and Professional Bull Riders Commissioner Sean Gleason hug on May 15 at the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship press conference at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

American Paint Horse Association Executive Director Billy Smith speaks on May 15 at the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship press conference at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker proclaims May 15 through May 21 as Women’s Rodeo World Championship Week on May 15 at the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship press conference at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A cowgirl holds a proclamation on May 15 at the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship press conference at the Cowtown Coliseum in the Fort Worth Stockyards. The proclamation states that May 15 through May 20 will be known as Women’s Rodeo World Championship Week. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Cowgirl Channel, a national cowgirl network launched in 2023, will broadcast the competitions on a national level, Rosser-Sumpter said. “It’s an amazing opportunity for the women in the sport.”

Championship week is being held at the same time as the PBR World Finals at Dickies Arena, which is in Fort Worth for the second straight year.

“Pioneers take the arrows. I’m not afraid to stand up here and say that the ladies deserve every opportunity that a man gets in the sport of rodeo,” Sean Gleason, the PBR commissioner said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.