Ten council members were sworn in Tuesday, presenting their vision for their districts and the city over the next two years. The council members focused on themes of good governance, investing in their communities and creating a safe city for every resident.

Eight incumbents were reelected, including Mayor Mattie Parker, in the May 6 election. There are two new council members, Charlie Lauersdorf in District 4 and Macy Hill in District 7, and the District 11 seat will be decided in a June 10 runoff.

The mood of the ceremony was joyful, as council members were sworn in and then gave brief remarks about their plans for their districts.

The swearing-in ceremony took the place of the city council’s bimonthly public comment meeting.

To find who represents you on Fort Worth City Council, go here.

Breakout: Jump to read about your district:

Mayor Mattie Parker to serve second term

Fort Worth’s mayor represents the entire city and leads the Fort Worth City Council.

A map of the city of Fort Worth (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

Mayor Mattie Parker is beginning her second term as Fort Worth’s 45th mayor after easily being reelected. Parker is the political head of the city and sets the agenda for council priorities.

Parker discussed the future of the council at the swearing-in ceremony Tuesday. She also thanked her family for their sacrifices as she runs for office and serves as mayor.

“Thank you to the citizens of Fort Worth for giving me the incredible opportunity to continue to serve as your mayor,” Parker said

Parker pointed out that several council members are making history as they are sworn in. She thanked the councilmembers for their support, pointing out that she aims for consensus when making decisions for the city.

“When I ran the first time, I promised to attack problems and not people and I think that mentality really has to carry through,” Parker said.

In a previous interview with the Fort Worth Report, Parker said she hopes to emphasize the need for parks and open space, economic development, workforce development and infrastructure such as roads and transit.

Parker committed to provide a good return on investment to taxpayers. She pointed out several developments in the city of Fort Worth over the next two years, including moving into a new city hall building, investments in public resources such as the convention center and several private investments in higher education through the Texas A&M School of Law and Tarleton State University.

“I could go on but all of you are ready to go home. But I think you understand now is the moment in Fort Worth for all the right reasons. There is so much potential across the city that is what keeps me up at night and is what wakes me up in the morning,” Parker said.

You can contact the mayor by emailing her through this form or calling her office at 817-392-6118.

Carlos Flores represents District 2 in third term on council

Incumbent council member Carlos Flores, who is starting his third term, represents District 2 including Fort Worth’s Northside, extending north to border Saginaw.

A map of District 2 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

Flores will focus on continuing to encourage progress in the areas of economic development and infrastructure in his district, he said during remarks Tuesday. He has delivered measurable progress in the areas of infrastructure and economic development.

Flores ran unopposed in the 2023 election. He thanked his family and his district director for their support and the residents of District 2.

“I reaffirm my solemn commitment to work with the mayor, Council, staff, business and neighborhood stakeholders for the betterment of our city, and the communities we represent,” Flores said.

You can contact Flores by emailing District2@fortworthtexas.gov or calling his office at 817-392-8802.

District 3 representative Michael Crain starts second term

Incumbent Michael Crain represents District 3. He is starting his second term as Fort Worth City Council member representing parts of southwest Fort Worth. His district includes TCU and surrounding neighborhoods, as well as far west Fort Worth.

A map of District 3 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

Communication, public safety, infrastructure, fiscal responsibility will be among Crain’s top focus over the next two years. He thanked his colleagues for working to improve the city despite an increasingly polarizing climate in local government, he said in his remarks Tuesday.

“We might be able to entirely solve the great ideological clashes of our day,” Crain said. “But we will give most people reason to believe that the government can address their concerns no matter who they are, what they look like, or what they believe.”

Crain ran unopposed in 2023 but raised significant funds throughout the campaign, totaling in $166,642 raised. He also thanked his family and business partner for their support.

“My hope is that what little I am able to accomplish during my tenure on council leaves the city a better place for you and your contemporaries,” he said addressing his three daughters.

You can contact Crain by filling out this form or calling 817-392-8803.

District 4’s Charlie Lauersdorf will join council for his first term

Newcomer Charlie Lauersdorf represents District 4 following the swearing-in ceremony. Lauersdorf is a Marine Corps veteran and small business owner. He represents neighborhoods north of Loop 820, including the Heritage community.

A map of District 4 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

Lauersdorf thanked District 4 residents and his family for their support at the swearing-in ceremony. He said he feels the weight of representing the residents of District 4.

“One thing I look forward to doing over the next two years working with the rest of my council here, the mayor and of course, the city staff who make this whole machine run from day to day,” Lauersdorf said.

He defeated one other candidate in District 4 to secure the district. During the campaign, he focused on his support for police and fire. He committed to bringing civility and respect to discussions on council.

You can contact Lauersdorf by calling 817-392-8804 or emailing District4@fortworthtexas.gov

Gyna Bivens begins last term representing District 5

After winning reelection, Gyna Bivens will represent District 5 in her final term. Bivens has for 11 years represented far east Fort Worth, bordering Arlington. She became the longest serving council member Tuesday.

Bivens said she will push the city to use the newly proposed land-baking program to bring grocery store’s to the city’s food desserts at the swearing-in ceremony. Bivens also touted her approach to development in District 5.

A map of District 5 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

“Citizens who live in residential areas should not be subjected to the disruption of their lives because out of town developers, and real estate developers think they can do what’s best for us,” Bivens said.

Bivens defeated two challengers campaigning on a commitment to listening to neighborhoods and working to bring commercial development to the eastside. She expressed excitement for the TexRail extension coming to District 5 near Trinity Boulevard and Loop 820.

Bivens also discussed some changes in her office; she is working to re-activate inner-city neighborhood associations.

“I think it’s time to make sure I leave knowing you’re in good hands,” Bivens said. “I’m just very proud to represent District 5. I really am”

You can contact Bivens by calling 817-392-8805 or emailing Gyna.Bivens@fortworthtexas.gov.

Jared Williams secures second term representing District 6

Incumbent Jared Williams represents District 6. The nonprofit executive working for Tarrant Area Food Bank will represent parts of southwest Fort Worth, including the historically Black Como neighborhood.

Williams said he is humbled by the opportunity to serve his district at the swearing-in ceremony. He touted accomplishments in his first term, including attracting private development, investing in public safety and prioritizing community input.

A map of District 6 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

“Together we will emerge as a better city tomorrow by the collective contributions we make today,” Williams said.

Williams, who has championed progressive policies, fended off a well-funded conservative challenger in Italia De La Cruz, who raised about $76,600 more than Williams during the campaign.

Williams thanked his family, constituents and District 6 employees. He said he initially decided to run for city council after observing challenges like partisan divisions, fragile economic conditions and safety. He committed to make the district safer though priorities such as stopping street racing, providing housing and a path to affordable homeownership

“We are destined to compete on the global stage as a world class city,” Williams said.

You can contact Williams by calling 817-392-8806 or emailing District6@fortworthtexas.gov.

Newcomer Macy Hill represents District 7

Newcomer Macy Hill represents District 7. Hill works as a wealth adviser focused on donations to nonprofits. Hill represents parts of far northwest Fort Worth, including the city’s Cultural District.

A map of District 10 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

The city has a number of challenges including infrastructure, property taxes, economic development and collaboration, Hill said. She promised to work to ensure every neighborhood is heard and every neighborhood has equal opportunities to succeed.

“My door is always open and I will be your biggest advocate,” she said.

Hill replaces Leonard Firestone, who declined to run for a second term, and she secured his endorsement during her campaign. She thanked him in her remarks following her swearing-in. She thanked her family and everyone who participated in the District 7 election.

“The hard work starts now and I’m excited to hit the ground running,” Hill said.

You can contact Hill by calling 817-392-8807 or emailing District7@fortworthtexas.gov.

Unopposed Chris Nettles will represent District 8 in second term

Incumbent council member Chris Nettles will represent District 8 for a second term. Nettles, a preacher, ran unopposed for the seat. The district includes parts of south central Fort Worth east of Interstate 35W.

A map of District 8 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

His district has made progress over the past two years, Nettles said in his remarks. He said he feels that residents have understood what he is trying to accomplish in the southeast corridor. He branded himself as an “agitator” on city council working to challenge city council.

“It’s challenging the process, challenging us as council members, challenging the city staff,” Nettles said. “How can we get to a yes? How can we get to approval? How can we make this city great? That’s what I believe God sent me here to be.”

Nettles ran unopposed for the seat, pointing out that the last time that the seat was unopposed was in the early 2000s. He thanked his family and city staff for their work to accomplish the goals of City Council members.

“We have done great things but we still have a long way to go,” Nettles said.

He touted investments in housing, the Evans and Rosedale development. He said he plans on continuing to incentivize grocery stores and commercial development in District 8 by creating more housing in the district. He also plans to work on communicating with the city’s educational institutions.

You can contact Nettles by calling 817-392-8808 or emailing district8@fortworthtexas.gov.

Elizabeth Beck overcomes challenge to keep District 9 seat

Incumbent council member Elizabeth Beck represents District 9. Beck, a lawyer, defeated a crowded field of challengers to secure a second term. The district includes parts of south central Fort Worth west of Interstate 35W. To find out who represents you on Fort Worth City Council, go here.

A map of District 9 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

Beck said her constituents can expect thoughtful policy decisions over the next two years. She emphasized her commitment to good governance, and promised to be a courageous leader on city council.

“Good government is grounded in good policy,” Beck said. “Good government requires good leaders looking to develop solutions and not just sound bites and you have my word that I will continue to be that leader here on council.”

Beck, who supported progressive policies during her first term as council member, faced a well-funded conservative challenger in Pamela Boggess. Despite raising about $40,600 less than Boggess, Beck secured the seat with 53.65% of the vote.

“I love this job and I love this city and I’m very grateful that you’ve given me the opportunity to continue to serve you,” Beck said.

You can contact Beck by calling 817-392-8809 or emailing District9@fortworthtexas.gov.

Alan Blaylock is elected to the newly created District 10 seat

Council member Alan Blaylock will begin serving his first full term following Tuesday’s ceremony. Blaylock was previously elected to represent District 4 in a special election in 2022. Following redistricting, Blaylock was forced to run in the newly created District 10.

A map of District 10 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

The new district includes parts of far north Fort Worth including Texas Motor Speedway and Alliance airport.

“I guess I get the distinction of being the first council member to serve in two different council districts in the city and it’s been an interesting, interesting journey,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock will focus on improving neighborhoods and making the city the best place it can be, Blaylock said. He committed to working with incumbent and new council members to improve the city.

“We’re working so hard to make our city better,” Blaylock said. “I’ve really enjoyed supporting you. I’ve enjoyed working with you.”

He thanked his family for their support and his neighbors and voters for their support in back-to-back campaigns. He invited his former constituents in District 4 and 11 to reach out to him, despite the fact that he now represents District 10.

You can contact Blaylock by calling 817-392-8810 or emailing District10@fortworthtexas.gov.

District 11 remains undecided

The fate of District 11 is still in the hands of voters after the race was sent into a runoff because none of the five candidates in District 11 could secure a majority of the vote in the May 6 election.

Jeanette Martinez will race Rick Herring in the June 10 runoff. Early voting begins May 30 for residents of District 11, which includes parts of central and East Fort Worth.

Following the runoff, the prevailing candidate will take their place June 20. The first meeting of the full council will be June 22.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Rachel Behrndt is a government accountability reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at rachel.behrndt@fortworthreport.org or via Twitter.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.