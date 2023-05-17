The inaugural class of medical students at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University took the Hippocratic Oath at a Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall.
The Hippocratic Oath, which is traditionally taken by physicians, signified the completion of their M.D. program.
All 52 inaugural class graduates, known as the Dorman Scholars, took the oath and graduated the following day during the commencement ceremony at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.
