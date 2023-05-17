The inaugural class of medical students at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University took the Hippocratic Oath at a Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall.

The Hippocratic Oath, which is traditionally taken by physicians, signified the completion of their M.D. program.

Guests watch a video at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

A graduate’s parent records a video at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Bagpipe players lead graduates into their ceremony venue at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Guests cheer for graduates at the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The Avila family cheer for their daughter, Ivette Mota Avila, a graduate of the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University. The Hooding Ceremony took place on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Dean Dr. Stuart Flynn welcomes a student on stage at the school’s Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine at Texas Christian University Dean Dr. Stuart Flynn listens to speakers at the school’s Hooding Ceremony on May 12 at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

All 52 inaugural class graduates, known as the Dorman Scholars, took the oath and graduated the following day during the commencement ceremony at the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, by following our guidelines.