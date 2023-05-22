GXO Logistics of Texas is planning to layoff 105 employees at its Comcast facility in Fort Worth, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice.

The layoffs were due to ceasing operations with a customer in Fort Worth, a GXO spokesperson said. Positions affected include material handlers, inventory specialists, clerks and supply chain operations managers.

Layoffs will start on June 30, according to the notice. Impacted employees will have the opportunity to transfer to GXO sites nearby that serve other customers, GXO spokesperson Fallon McLoughlin said.

Despite the layoffs, GXO Logistics reported $2.3 billion in revenue during its first quarter results of the year. The company employs about 94,000 people across the world, according to its website.

GXO, headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, contracts with companies to coordinate logistics. GXO announced hiring for hundreds of jobs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area in 2021 to prepare for high holiday e-commerce demand.

GXO signed a lease for a 644,318-square-foot space at Everman Crossroads in Fort Worth in 2022. The same year, the company laid off 386 employees among Dallas, Lancaster and in Tarrant County according to WARN notices from 2022.

There have been 1,799 layoffs to date between eight companies in Tarrant County this year, according to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notifications Act notices at the Texas Workforce Commission as of May 22. Comparatively, that’s higher than Dallas County, with 1,030 layoffs.

Seth Bodine is a business and economic development reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at seth.bodine@fortworthreport.org and follow on Twitter at @sbodine120.

