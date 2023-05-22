For political candidates, runoff elections are a numbers game.

Such is the case for candidates involved in runoff elections races across Tarrant County, including three races in Fort Worth.

A runoff is triggered when a single candidate fails to secure more than 50% of the vote in a race with multiple candidates. In that case, the first and second highest vote getters face each other in a runoff.

Here’s how it works. If one candidate wins 50% of the vote, another garners 40% and the third has 10%, the top two advance to the runoff. However, if the first candidate had finished with 50% plus one vote, they would win outright. Also, the candidate who finished second could ask for a recount.

Once a runoff election is called, it’s similar to a regular election, including a period of early voting and an election day. Voters may request a mail-in ballot. The deadline to register to vote was May 11, voters can check to see if they’re registered to vote here. You did not have to vote in the May 6 election to vote in the runoff.

The last day to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, May 30. Voters may request a ballot by mail by downloading the application in English, Spanish or Vietnamese. The voter then must mail the application to Tarrant County Elections, PO Box 961011, Fort Worth, Texas 76161-0011

Early voting begins May 30 through June 6. Election day is June 10.

Voters can find out where to vote, and get a sample ballot here. There are 14 locations open for early voting. For a full list of locations and hours, go here.

On election day, 43 locations will be open for voting. For a full list of locations, go here.

Historically, a runoff sees a lower number of voters turning out to the election. However, in 2021, turnout for several key municipal races was higher compared with the general election. Voter participation for Fort Worth’s mayoral race increased from 14.11% in the May 1 general election to 18.19% in the June 5 runoff.

Some runoff candidates agreed to participate in the Fort Worth Report’s upcoming candidate debate. Read more about the debate here. You can also review candidate’s responses to the Report’s candidate survey here.

There are three Fort Worth races forced into a runoff following the May 6 municipal election. Not every resident will have the option to cast a vote; if voters live within one of the district’s up for election, they can confirm that here. Here is what you need to know about the three races.

District 11

District 11 is the only Fort Worth City Council seat heading into a runoff election. A stark contrast from the 2021 elections, which saw five city council races head into a runoff.

A map of District 11 (Courtesy: City of Fort Worth)

Jeanette Martinez, who received the most votes (36.3%) in the general election will face Rick Herring (34%) in the runoff.

Voters living in parts of central and east Fort Worth may fall in District 11. Two early voting locations, the Charles F. Griffin Building and Worth Heights Community Center fall into District 11.

Read about District 11:

Fort Worth ISD District 5

District 5 is the only Fort Worth ISD board seat up for the runoff.

A map of District 5 (CourtesyL Fort Worth ISD)

Kevin Lynch, who got the most votes (45.5%) will face incumbent CJ Evans (31.6%.) The winner will represent parts of west Fort Worth ISD, including areas around Tanglewood Elementary, Como Elementary, Arlington Heights High School and Burton Hill Elementary. Board members serve a four-year term.

Read more about District 5:

Tarrant County College District 4

Bill Greenhill (30.5%) and Laura Forkner Pritchett (42.5%) will head into a runoff in the Tarrant County College District board of trustees. Two seats on the board were up for election; District 4 is the only race that went to a runoff election.

A map of District 4 (Courtesy: Tarrant County)

Board members serve a six-year term. The trustee will represent much of northwest Fort Worth and Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City.

Read more about District 4:

