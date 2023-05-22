A full Fort Worth Convention Center celebrated Young Women’s Leadership Academy signing day May 19 — and, once again, the school boasts a 100% graduation and college acceptance rates for its seniors.

During the signing day ceremony, YWLA alumna Arden Morgan, from the class of 2020, gave tips to the graduating class.

“I didn’t really realize the impact going to an all-girls school had until I went to Texas Tech,” Morgan said. “I’ve come a long way and now I’m going into my senior year at Texas Tech University. YWLA provided me with a strong foundation that has shaped my skills, my mindset and provided the opportunities I could have never imagined.”

Morgan is expected to graduate from Texas Tech University in 2024.

The 2023 graduating class of 56 students received $11.5 million in merit-based scholarships.

YWLA’s graduation ceremony is at noon, June 2 at Wilkerson-Greines, 5201 Ca Roberson Blvd., Fort Worth.

