With the peak of Texas heat on the way, residents will be looking for ways to cool off this summer.

Most city swimming pools will open this weekend. Here are public pools in the Fort Worth area:

Marine Park Pool and Aquatic Center

303 N.W. 20th St., Fort Worth 76106

Marine Aquatic Center’s amenities include poolside seating areas, in-pool lounge chairs and shaded picnic tables are available for those who want to relax. Others can enjoy a waterpark feel by going down the spiral slide or getting splashed under a tipping bucket full of water. Memorial Day weekend starts the pool’s preseason operation dates, which are on weekends only.

Price: Varies by age

$5 children (aAge 17 and under)

$6 adults (age 18 and older)

$4 seniors and current/former military with military ID or proof of service

Season dates: Varies

Preseason (weekends only)

May 27-29

June 3-4

June 10-11

Season (Tuesday-Sunday)

June 13-Aug. 13

Post-season (weekends only)

Aug. 19-20

Aug. 26-27

Sept. 1-3 (includes Labor Day)

Hours: 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Sycamore Sprayground

2525 E Rosedale St. Fort Worth, TX 76105

The Sycamore Community Center has an interactive Sprayground with tipping buckets, mushroom-shaped waterfall fountains and motion-sensored splash pads for the younger children. It is just a few steps away from the playground, so kids can head over to the water afterwards to cool off from running around. The sprayground is free and will be open Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

Price: Free

Season dates: May 26- Sept.4

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

William M. McDonald YMCA Pool

2701 Moresby St., Fort Worth 76105

Family pool day? The William M. McDonald YMCA outdoor pool and water park are open to all Fort Worth residents. The pool and water park are next to each other, so parents and kids can split off and enjoy their own aquatic activities.

Price: Varies by age

$5 children (age 17 and under)

$10 adults (age 18 and older)

$6 seniors

Season dates: Opens May 27

Hours: Varies by day

Monday-Friday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday: 1 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Independent school districts (adult lap swim)

For those who just want to get their cardio in, school district aquatic centers are open to the public for adult-lap-swim only. Patrons must be ages 16 and up to swim.

Keller ISD Natatorium

1000 Bear Creek Parkway, Keller, TX 76248

Price: Varies by age

Daily admission: Varies

$5 adults (ages 18-54)

$3 seniors (age 55 and older)

Passes:

15 Visit Punch Pass: $45

Annual swim pass: $150

Senior annual pass (Age 55 and older): $120

Season dates: Year-round

Hours: Varies by day

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday – Friday

Noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday

Northwest ISD Aquatic Center

1976 Texan Drive, Justin, TX 76247

The NISD pool will not be open in time for Memorial Day weekend, but will be accessible starting Tuesday, May 30.

Price:

Daily admission:

$5

Passes:

20 swim punch pass: $50

Annual pass: $250

Hours/season dates:

Summer (May 30-):

6:30-8:30 a.m., noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday

7-11 a.m. Saturday



Fall (Aug. 15-):

5:30.-7 a.m. Monday-Friday

7-8:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday

7-11 a.m. Saturday

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report.

