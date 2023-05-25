People gathered to mourn the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, Texas’ deadliest school shooting, on May 24 in the shaded courtyard of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth.
KERA reporter Miranda Suarez has the story.
by Cristian ArguetaSoto, Fort Worth Report
One year later, Fort Worth mourns victims of Uvalde shooting
by Cristian ArguetaSoto, Fort Worth Report
May 25, 2023