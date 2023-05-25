People gathered to mourn the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting, Texas’ deadliest school shooting, on May 24 in the shaded courtyard of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Worth.

KERA reporter Miranda Suarez has the story.

  • Maezey Graham looks at signs of the 21 victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde at a Fort Worth vigil commemorating the shooting’s anniversary on May 24, 2023. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
  • A guest wipes her tears at a vigil May 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. The vigil marked the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
  • Queen Mayhue cries at a vigil May 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. The vigil marked the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
  • A child holds a candle at a vigil May 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. The vigil marked the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
  • Diane Ossenkop lights a candle for each victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting, at a vigil May 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. The vigil marked the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
  • Cye Wagner, center, Davis Wagner, right, and Conrad Wagner gathered for a vigil to mark the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting at First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth on May 24, 2023. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)
  • A guest mourns at a vigil May 24, 2023, at First United Methodist Church in downtown Fort Worth. The vigil marked the first anniversary of the Robb Elementary School shooting. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

