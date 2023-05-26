Trying to find something to do during Memorial Day weekend?

Tarrant County has plenty to do. From running a marathon to catching a comedy show. The Fort Worth Report rounded up some events to help you spend your three-day weekend.

Throughout Memorial Day Weekend

What: Summer Up! Stockyards Style Memorial Weekend

When: May 25 – May 28

Where: 131 E. Exchange Ave.

Cost: $15-$55

What: Honoring hometown heroes and a field of flags

When: May 26 – May 29

Where: 3602 E Highway 377

Cost: Free

May 27

What: 94th Annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery

When: 10-11 a.m.

Where: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave.

Cost: Free

What: Patriotic Pops

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.

Cost: $28-$68

What: DFWSHOPZ Memorial Day MARKET

When: Noon-5 p.m.

Where: 1201 Lipscomb St.

Cost: Free

What: CommUNITY Workout

When: 10 a.m – noon

Where: 6707 Meadowbrook Drive

Cost: Free

May 28

What: Brew HA! HA! Comedy Showcase @ Fort Brewery & Pizza

When: 7:45-9:45 p.m.

Where: 2737 Tillar St.

Cost: Free

May 29

What: 94th Annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 2301 N. Sylvania Ave.

Cost: Free

What: Lynn Smith Memorial Day Monday Classic Car Show

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: 925 N. Burleson Blvd.

Cost: Free

What: Ceremonia de Memorial Day at La Gran Plaza

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 4200 South Fwy

Cost: Free

What: Memorial Day 1M 5K 10K

When: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Where: Virtual

Cost: $17.99

Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.