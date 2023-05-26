Trying to find something to do during Memorial Day weekend?
Tarrant County has plenty to do. From running a marathon to catching a comedy show. The Fort Worth Report rounded up some events to help you spend your three-day weekend.
Throughout Memorial Day Weekend
What: Summer Up! Stockyards Style Memorial Weekend
When: May 25 – May 28
Where: 131 E. Exchange Ave.
Cost: $15-$55
What: Honoring hometown heroes and a field of flags
When: May 26 – May 29
Where: 3602 E Highway 377
Cost: Free
May 27
What: 94th Annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery
When: 10-11 a.m.
Where: Mount Olivet Cemetery, 2301 N. Sylvania Ave.
Cost: Free
What: Patriotic Pops
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd.
Cost: $28-$68
What: DFWSHOPZ Memorial Day MARKET
When: Noon-5 p.m.
Where: 1201 Lipscomb St.
Cost: Free
What: CommUNITY Workout
When: 10 a.m – noon
Where: 6707 Meadowbrook Drive
Cost: Free
May 28
What: Brew HA! HA! Comedy Showcase @ Fort Brewery & Pizza
When: 7:45-9:45 p.m.
Where: 2737 Tillar St.
Cost: Free
May 29
What: 94th Annual Fort Worth Memorial Day Service at Mount Olivet Cemetery
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 2301 N. Sylvania Ave.
Cost: Free
What: Lynn Smith Memorial Day Monday Classic Car Show
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: 925 N. Burleson Blvd.
Cost: Free
What: Ceremonia de Memorial Day at La Gran Plaza
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 4200 South Fwy
Cost: Free
What: Memorial Day 1M 5K 10K
When: 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Where: Virtual
Cost: $17.99
Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report.