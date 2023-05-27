By Gail Tidwell

After living 25 years in Lost Creek, my husband Jim and I found our beautiful home in Mira Vista in southwest Fort Worth.

We set aside our good intentions of scaling down in favor of the opportunity to enjoy all of the features for which we hoped: comfortable living space, pool, smaller yard and space for the grandkids to have fun with Pop and Gramma. Mira Vista is a very secure neighborhood, and we always feel that sense of safety as we drive in from Bryant Irvin Road.

A little over a dozen homes line our quiet street, and the neighbors are great. Right before Halloween in 2019 we were surprised to learn our neighbors celebrate “Halloween on Hazeltine!” in a very big way. To explain, our family has always celebrated Halloween, just a little over the top, with lots of friends, decorations and great food. We wondered if our décor would fit in our new neighborhood. It was pretty clear when the newsletter arrived announcing everyone was invited to “Halloween on Hazeltine!” that there would be no problem.

Before sundown, there were several hundred people on our street in the most amazing costumes we have ever seen. Most of the neighbors participate with not just treats but tamales and margaritas, ice cream, meatball sandwiches, popcorn, loads of candy and music. The grandkids helped us make over 400 bags of treats and we actually ran out. What an amazing experience.

Although we don’t play golf or tennis, we do enjoy the opportunity to dine nearby at the clubhouse and there is a wonderful community pool complex where we can invite all of the family and friends for celebrations.

After years of driving over 20 or so minutes to shop and run errands, the close proximity of shopping, grocery and drug stores, great restaurants and medical facilities all within a five-minute drive has really spoiled us. The Chisholm Trail Parkway makes it possible to drive 10 minutes to the Clearfork shops — add another five minutes, and we’re downtown.

As for visiting the kids, our son and family are in Washington, D.C., and we try to visit as often as possible. The tollways most certainly make it an easy drive to the airport. Our daughters and their families live in Parker County.

Just a 20-minute leisurely drive around Lake Benbrook takes us through the beauty of the Texas landscape and wildlife in the country, something this Fort Worth-born Texas native cannot get enough of. Where else can you see deer, a rabbit, possum, armadillo and big ole’ buzzards during a short drive?

Yes, it would be hard to explain how much Fort Worth has changed since our youth, some ways better than others. However, the heart of Fort Worth has never changed, and we are so thankful this is our place to call home.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.