To help fight hunger in communities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides funding to school districts to continue to provide meals during the summer.
The federally funded program provides free meals to anyone ages 18 and younger. Enrollment in the program or school is not required; children simply have to show up to the sites to get meals.
For more information, visit the Summer Food Service program, or to find a site offering the summer meals, go to www.SummerFood.org. Families also can find resources by calling 211 or texting FOOD to 304-304.
Fort Worth ISD
Fort Worth ISD campuses will serve meals Monday through Thursday, June 5 through 29. Meals times at campuses vary, according to the district. Text FOOD to 304-304 for times.
Locations: Carter-Riverside High School
Arlington Heights High School
South Hills High School
Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School
Dunbar High School
Eastern Hills High School
North Side High School
Polytechnic High School
Paschal High School
Southwest High School
Western Hills High School
O.D. Wyatt High School
Benbrook Middle School
Young Women’s Leadership Academy
Young Men’s Leadership Academy
Daggett Middle School
Forest Oak Middle School
William James Middle School
Kirkpatrick Middle School
Meadowbrook Middle School
Meacham Middle School
Riverside Middle School
Rosemont Middle School
Stripling Middle School
J. Martin Jacquet Middle School
Wedgewood Middle School
Leonard Middle School
Benbrook Elementary School
Burton Hill Elementary School
Carroll Peak Elementary School
Manuel Jara Elementary School
George Clarke Elementary School
Como Elementary School
De Zavala Elementary School
Diamond Hill Elementary School
S.S. Dillow Elementary School
Maude Logan Elementary School
John T. White Elementary School
Harlean Beal Elementary School
Glen Park Elementary School
Hubbard Heights Elementary School
Meadowbrook Elementary School
D. McRae Elementary School
Mitchell Blvd. Elementary School
M.H. Moore Elementary School
A.M. Pate Elementary School
Mary Louise Phillips Elementary School
Versia Williams Elementary School
Maudrie M. Walton Elementary School
Sam Rosen Elementary School
Bruce Shulkey Elementary School
Springdale Elementary School
Washington Heights Elementary School
Waverly Park Elementary School
David K. Sellars Elementary School
J.T. Stevens Elementary School
Atwood McDonald Elementary School
Bill J. Elliott Elementary School
T.A. Sims Elementary School
Edward J. Briscoe Elementary School
Alice D. Contreras Elementary School
Clifford Davis Elementary School
Seminary Hills Park Elementary School
Dolores Huerta Elementary School
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD
Location: Grapevine Middle School, 301 Pony Pkwy.
Date: May 30 – July 28 (closed July 4)
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to Noon
Location: Silver Lake Elementary, 1301 N Dooley St.
Date: May 31 – June 30 (closed June 19)
Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.
Lunch: Noon-12:30 p.m.
Students will not be able to take food from the serving site, no to-go options will be available.
Azle ISD
Location: Cross Timbers Elementary, 831 Jackson Tr.
Date: June 5 – 30
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Hoover Elementary, 484 Sandy Beach Rd.
Date: June 5 – 30
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Forte Junior High, 479 Sandy Beach Rd.
Date: June 5 – 30
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Walnut Creek Elementary, 500 Stribling Dr.
Date: June 5 – 30
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Pelican Bay – Squiggly Park, 1300 Pelican Cir.
Date: June 5 – 30
Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Location: Walnut Creek Elementary, 500 Stribling Dr.
Date: June 5 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Forte Junior High, 479 Sandy Beach Rd.
Date: June 5 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Pelican Bay – Squiggly Park, 1300 Pelican Cir.
Date: June 5 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)
Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.
Adults ages 19 and older can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $3.75.
Birdville ISD
Location: Jack C. Binion Elementary, 7400 Glenview Dr.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: OH Stowe Elementary, 4201 Rita Lane
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Watauga Elementary, 5937 Whitley Rd.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Smithfield Elementary, 8001 Northeast Pkwy.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Cheney Hills Elementary, 3001 Dreeben Dr.
Date: May 30 – June 29 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19)
Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: North Richland Middle, 4801 Redondo St.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m.
Lunch: Noon-1:30 p.m.
Location: Haltom High, 5501 North Haltom Rd.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Location: Haltom High, 5501 North Haltom Rd.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Location: Richland High, 5201 Holiday Lane East
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Location: Birdville High, 9100 Mid Cities Blvd.
Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)
Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.
Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.
Castleberry ISD
Location: A.V. Cato Elementary, 4501 Barbara Rd.
Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Castleberry Elementary School, 1100 Roberts Cut-Off Rd.
Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Joy James Elementary, 5300 Buchanan St.
Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Irma Marsh Middle, 415 Hagg Dr.
Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Location: Castleberry High, 215 Churchill Rd.
Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Arlington ISD
Meals will be provided as part of the summer learning program at Arlington ISD. Information on the program can be found here.
Crowley ISD
Location: Deer Creek Elementary, 805 S Crowley Rd #805
Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Sycamore Elementary, 1601 Country Manor Rd.
Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: June W. Davis Elementary, 6301 Rockrose Trail
Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Jackie Carden Elementary, 3701 Garden Springs Dr.
Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Parkway Elementary, 1320 Everman Pkwy.
Date: June 12 – 30 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Mary Harris Elementary, 8400 W Cleburne Rd.
Date: May 30 – June 29 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Richard J. Allie Middle, 1033 McCart Ave.
Date: June 13 – 24 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Location: Summer Creek Middle, 10236 Summer Creek Dr.
Date: June 12 – 30 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Location: Bill R. Johnson CTE Center, 4500 Longhorn Trail
Date: June 12 – 23 and July 10 – 27 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Location: North Crowley 9th Grade, 4630 McPherson Blvd.
Date: June 5 – 29 (Monday – Friday) and July 10 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Kennedale ISD
Location: Kennedale High, 901 Wildcat Way
Date: June 5 – 29 (Monday – Friday)
Breakfast: 8:15-9:30 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD
Location: Chisholm Trail High School, 3100 NW College Dr.
Date: May 31 – June 29 and July 10 – 20 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Prairie Vista Middle School, 8000 Comanche Springs Dr
Date: June 6 – 22 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Willow Creek Elementary, 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.
Date: June 5 – 22 and July 10 – 20 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Marine Creek Middle School, 5825 Marine Creek Pkwy
Date: June 5 – 22 and July 10 – 20 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Gililland Elementary, 701 Waggoman Rd.
Date: May 31 – June 29 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Northbrook Elementary, 2500 Cantrell Sansom Rd.
Date: June 6 – 22 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Remington Point Elementary, 6000 Old Decatur Road Rd.
Date: June 6 – 22 (Monday – Thursday)
Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Rocketship Public Schools Texas
Location: Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary School, 3520 E. Berry St.
Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.
Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Other sites
Lake Worth ISD also is participating in the program. The details for the campus sites and times were not available by deadline, but can be found online or by texting FOOD to 304-304.
City of Fort Worth
The City of Fort Worth also provides several summer meal options in partnership with the Department of Agriculture. Find all of them here.
