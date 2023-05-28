To help fight hunger in communities, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides funding to school districts to continue to provide meals during the summer.

The federally funded program provides free meals to anyone ages 18 and younger. Enrollment in the program or school is not required; children simply have to show up to the sites to get meals.

For more information, visit the Summer Food Service program, or to find a site offering the summer meals, go to www.SummerFood.org. Families also can find resources by calling 211 or texting FOOD to 304-304.

Fort Worth ISD

Fort Worth ISD campuses will serve meals Monday through Thursday, June 5 through 29. Meals times at campuses vary, according to the district. Text FOOD to 304-304 for times.

Locations: Carter-Riverside High School

Arlington Heights High School

South Hills High School

Diamond Hill-Jarvis High School

Dunbar High School

Eastern Hills High School

North Side High School

Polytechnic High School

Paschal High School

Southwest High School

Western Hills High School

O.D. Wyatt High School

Benbrook Middle School

Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Young Men’s Leadership Academy

Daggett Middle School

Forest Oak Middle School

William James Middle School

Kirkpatrick Middle School

Meadowbrook Middle School

Meacham Middle School

Riverside Middle School

Rosemont Middle School

Stripling Middle School

J. Martin Jacquet Middle School

Wedgewood Middle School

Leonard Middle School

Benbrook Elementary School

Burton Hill Elementary School

Carroll Peak Elementary School

Manuel Jara Elementary School

George Clarke Elementary School

Como Elementary School

De Zavala Elementary School

Diamond Hill Elementary School

S.S. Dillow Elementary School

Maude Logan Elementary School

John T. White Elementary School

Harlean Beal Elementary School

Glen Park Elementary School

Hubbard Heights Elementary School

Meadowbrook Elementary School

D. McRae Elementary School

Mitchell Blvd. Elementary School

M.H. Moore Elementary School

A.M. Pate Elementary School

Mary Louise Phillips Elementary School

Versia Williams Elementary School

Maudrie M. Walton Elementary School

Sam Rosen Elementary School

Bruce Shulkey Elementary School

Springdale Elementary School

Washington Heights Elementary School

Waverly Park Elementary School

David K. Sellars Elementary School

J.T. Stevens Elementary School

Atwood McDonald Elementary School

Bill J. Elliott Elementary School

T.A. Sims Elementary School

Edward J. Briscoe Elementary School

Alice D. Contreras Elementary School

Clifford Davis Elementary School

Seminary Hills Park Elementary School

Dolores Huerta Elementary School

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD

Location: Grapevine Middle School, ​​301 Pony Pkwy.

Date: May 30 – July 28 (closed July 4)

Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to Noon

Location: Silver Lake Elementary, 1301 N Dooley St.

Date: May 31 – June 30 (closed June 19)

Breakfast: 7:30-8 a.m.

Lunch: Noon-12:30 p.m.

Students will not be able to take food from the serving site, no to-go options will be available.

Azle ISD

Location: Cross Timbers Elementary, 831 Jackson Tr.

Date: June 5 – 30

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Hoover Elementary, 484 Sandy Beach Rd.

Date: June 5 – 30

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Forte Junior High, 479 Sandy Beach Rd.

Date: June 5 – 30

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Walnut Creek Elementary, 500 Stribling Dr.

Date: June 5 – 30

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Pelican Bay – Squiggly Park, 1300 Pelican Cir.

Date: June 5 – 30

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

Location: Walnut Creek Elementary, 500 Stribling Dr.

Date: June 5 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Forte Junior High, 479 Sandy Beach Rd.

Date: June 5 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7:30-8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Pelican Bay – Squiggly Park, 1300 Pelican Cir.

Date: June 5 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)

Lunch: 11-11:30 a.m.

Adults ages 19 and older can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $3.75.

Birdville ISD

Location: Jack C. Binion Elementary, 7400 Glenview Dr.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: OH Stowe Elementary, 4201 Rita Lane

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Watauga Elementary, 5937 Whitley Rd.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Smithfield Elementary, 8001 Northeast Pkwy.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Cheney Hills Elementary, 3001 Dreeben Dr.

Date: May 30 – June 29 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19)

Breakfast: 7:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: North Richland Middle, 4801 Redondo St.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 8:30-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon-1:30 p.m.

Location: Haltom High, 5501 North Haltom Rd.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.

Location: Haltom High, 5501 North Haltom Rd.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.

Location: Richland High, 5201 Holiday Lane East

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.

Location: Birdville High, 9100 Mid Cities Blvd.

Date: June 5 – Aug. 4 (Monday – Thursday) (Closed June 19 and July 4)

Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

Lunch: Noon-1 p.m.

Castleberry ISD

Location: A.V. Cato Elementary, 4501 Barbara Rd.

Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Location: Castleberry Elementary School, 1100 Roberts Cut-Off Rd.

Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Location: Joy James Elementary, 5300 Buchanan St.

Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Location: Irma Marsh Middle, 415 Hagg Dr.

Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Location: Castleberry High, 215 Churchill Rd.

Date: June 6 – July 1 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:35-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 10:35 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Arlington ISD

Meals will be provided as part of the summer learning program at Arlington ISD. Information on the program can be found here.

Crowley ISD

Location: Deer Creek Elementary, 805 S Crowley Rd #805

Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Sycamore Elementary, 1601 Country Manor Rd.

Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: June W. Davis Elementary, 6301 Rockrose Trail

Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Jackie Carden Elementary, 3701 Garden Springs Dr.

Date: June 12 – 23 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Parkway Elementary, 1320 Everman Pkwy.

Date: June 12 – 30 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 7:15-8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Mary Harris Elementary, 8400 W Cleburne Rd.

Date: May 30 – June 29 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 8:30-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: Richard J. Allie Middle, 1033 McCart Ave.

Date: June 13 – 24 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Location: Summer Creek Middle, 10236 Summer Creek Dr.

Date: June 12 – 30 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.

Location: Bill R. Johnson CTE Center, 4500 Longhorn Trail

Date: June 12 – 23 and July 10 – 27 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 8 – 9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Location: North Crowley 9th Grade, 4630 McPherson Blvd.

Date: June 5 – 29 (Monday – Friday) and July 10 – 27 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Kennedale ISD

Location: Kennedale High, 901 Wildcat Way

Date: June 5 – 29 (Monday – Friday)

Breakfast: 8:15-9:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD

Location: Chisholm Trail High School, 3100 NW College Dr.

Date: May 31 – June 29 and July 10 – 20 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Prairie Vista Middle School, 8000 Comanche Springs Dr

Date: June 6 – 22 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Willow Creek Elementary, 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.

Date: June 5 – 22 and July 10 – 20 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Marine Creek Middle School, 5825 Marine Creek Pkwy

Date: June 5 – 22 and July 10 – 20 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Gililland Elementary, 701 Waggoman Rd.

Date: May 31 – June 29 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Northbrook Elementary, 2500 Cantrell Sansom Rd.

Date: June 6 – 22 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Remington Point Elementary, 6000 Old Decatur Road Rd.

Date: June 6 – 22 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast: 7-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rocketship Public Schools Texas

Location: Rocketship Dennis Dunkins Elementary School, 3520 E. Berry St.

Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Other sites

Lake Worth ISD also is participating in the program. The details for the campus sites and times were not available by deadline, but can be found online or by texting FOOD to 304-304.

City of Fort Worth

The City of Fort Worth also provides several summer meal options in partnership with the Department of Agriculture. Find all of them here.



Kristen Barton is an education reporter for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at kristen.barton@fortworthreport.org. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

