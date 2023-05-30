The buzzing sounds of a sewing machine can almost always be heard through Fabiola Ramirez’s household.

With steady hands and scrunched eyebrows, Ramirez is able to stitch a part of her world into every bag she creates.

Ramirez is the owner and CEO of Fabiola & Co., which sells handcrafted bags, purses and clutches. Her inspiration for her bags is a blend of her Mexican culture with a dash of Greek mythology.

Fabiola created her first purse as a statement accessory for an outfit. Whenever she attends events with her husband, Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez, she usually sticks to simple dresses with no designs.

But when she wanted something to make her outfit stand out, she searched all over Fort Worth — and even Dallas — to find the perfect bag, but she couldn’t find anything that stood out, she said.

“It was one of those moments where I just wished I was in Mexico because you could find the most unique things in the markets,” she said.

That hurdle then turned into a newfound motivation for Ramirez — creating the perfect handbag.

The Cariño is the latest bag Ramirez designed. She said it features an embroidery of a Phoenix with a combination of vibrant colors on an off-white canvas.

The cork label inside the bag models Athena, the Greek goddess of knowledge and wisdom, she said.

“I wanted something vibrant. I wanted something to represent my roots and something I can dress up or dress down,” Ramirez said. “I wanted it so I made it happen.”

Marijah Aguirre remembers watching Ramirez, her aunt, sew when they grew up together.

Before purses and handbags, Fabiola made baby clothes, swimsuits and dresses. She even made clothes for her three daughters when they were younger.

“She’s always been good about making things on her own. From the beginning she’s been considering ideas on what to make next,” Aguirre said.

Meagan Clevenger is a longtime friend of Ramirez. Clevenger went to breakfast with her husband for Cinco de Mayo wearing one of Fabiola’s purses.

When Cleveneger ordered her food, the waitress complimented her bag. She told the waitress all about Ramirez and gave her the link to her website.

Clevenger proudly wears the bag and loves the attention to detail Ramirez puts in every stitch.

“It was kind of fun just to get the compliments and be able to spread the word for her,” she said.

With clear tape and a box in hand, Ramirez sealed her last order for the day. She still has two more to ship.

While she still has a growing list of orders, her spirits remain high.

“I created the bag with such enjoyment that I would love the person wearing it to know I appreciate them,” she said.

Taylor Coit is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at taylor.coit@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.