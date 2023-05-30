The city of Fort Worth is considering creating a land bank in an effort to address the need for more affordable housing.

Through a land bank, a government entity can buy underused, abandoned or foreclosed property, maintain it, and then sell it at a lower cost to approved developers.

While land banks remain sparse across Texas, there are over 300 land banks nationwide. As Fort Worth fleshes out details on its proposal, the Fort Worth Report spoke with an expert who helps other land banks across the country to see what Fort Worth needs to keep in mind as it embarks on its own process.

The main purpose of land banks is to allow communities to reclaim properties in their area while moving forward strategies that support long-term goals for an area, said Brian Larkin, director for the National Land Bank Network at the Center for Community Progress. The Center for Community Progress is a national nonprofit that develops policies for cities to tackle vacant properties and encourage revitalization.

“Land banks allow communities to intervene and have a voice in equitable reuse of land and property,” Larkin said, instead of waiting for an outside developer to swoop in.

The National Land Bank Network acts as both a guide and facilitator for local land banks and communities considering starting their own land bank. As director, part of Larkin’s job is to answer questions about the advantages and potential pitfalls of creating a land bank.

Most important, he said, is making sure a city doesn’t go in expecting a land bank to immediately solve its affordable housing crisis and pay for itself. If a city starts with the goal of creating affordable housing, it will never be economical, and city leadership has to be OK with that, Larkin said.

Primary advantages of a land bank

Land banks are as successful as the amount of property available in the bank, said Larkin. And that depends on the current market conditions of a city as well as local and state laws.

“Land banks are amazing tools,” he said. “But you need a pipeline of property, and you need to be able to get your hands on them.”

According to Larkin, 80 to 90% of the land banks that have come up in the past few years have focused on tackling vacancies and abandoned land.

A city will have some pushback from residents when creating a land banking program. There’s an idea that a governmental entity is interrupting the opportunity for citizens to purchase the property and gaining an unfair advantage, Larkin said.

“Actually, it’s serving more as a safety net for community members who are harmed by the lack of quality, quality land opportunities, whether that’s green space housing or whatever, and the presence of negative land,” Larkin said.

The key is to balance opportunities to acquire land that the private real estate market has not shown interest in while not taking away land from the families in the community who could benefit from it.

Most importantly, land banks can spur development in areas where development has stalled or slowed down, bringing that property back on the tax roll. The process can be particularly helpful when it comes to developing land that doesn’t have a high taxable value, but still means a lot to the community, Larkin said.

Challenges faced by other land banks

Land banks aren’t immune from problems. In Kansas City, Missouri, an investigation by the Kansas City Beacon found that a lack of oversight for developers who purchased land bank property resulted in those properties sitting vacant for years after their purchase.

Dallas’ land bank also faced similar problems. In 2016, a Dallas Morning News investigation showed a single developer with a criminal history was able to buy dozens of lots, many of which he developed for his own family members instead of developing them as affordable housing.

In order for a land bank to be successful, there needs to be clear accountability measures in place, Larkin said.

Deed restrictions, for example, can allow a land bank to seize land sold to a developer if the promised development isn’t completed, among other things.

“Deed restrictions historically were really inequitable to Black and brown communities,” Larkin said. “But now, using the restrictions positively, we can say ‘Here are our community goals,’ and we’ll be able to check in for a specific amount of time before we fully transfer the property over to you.”

The city of Dallas’s land bank underwent changes in 2017 to address concerns about people with property crimes on their records, builders selling homes to their friends and relatives as well as delayed construction timeframes, and more.

Victor Turner, director of Fort Worth’s neighborhood services, ran a land banking program at his previous job in Little Rock, Arkansas, where the city implemented a vetting process to make sure developers met their side of the deal.

“We had guidelines on what we could sell the property for. We had a clause in our contracts that said if you don’t develop a property within two years, it will revert back to the land bank. So you weren’t allowed to turn around and bank it yourself,” Turner said.

Finding a funding source There are many sources of funding available to kickstart a land banking program, Larkin said. It all depends on what a city is trying to achieve and what is available to them at that moment. Some funding sources could include: Tax increment financing district dollars

Bonds

Grants

General funds The more stable the funding source, the better, Larkin said. “I strongly advise communities not to enter into land banking with the hope that this will fund itself for real estate transactions. Because if you started with the goal of ‘we want to create affordable housing,’ it’s not economical,” Larkin said.

