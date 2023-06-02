Three Chord Publishing LLC

How did your business start?

After a decade-long career in education, founder Mark Jax, with the help of his brother and band member Pierre Jax (hence the name JaxBros), set out to make a new career as a singer/songwriters and performers. What started at open mic nights and family shows, has led to over 100 JaxBros gigs annually and up to 500 small shows at local hospitals and clinics annually.

When was the business founded?

2013

What does Three Chord Publishing do?

Three Chord Publishing is dedicated to bringing music to music lovers. We are currently working on producing and marketing the second studio album for the band JaxBros.

