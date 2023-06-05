​​Fort Worth has played a key role in acknowledging Juneteenth as a national holiday.

In 2021, native Opal Lee was named the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.” Soon, the National Juneteenth Museum will be built.

The city will commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans with festivals, art and museum exhibits, and a walk with 96-year-old Lee.

Here are some ways you can spend Juneteenth weekend:

Uniting Voices: The National Juneteenth Museum Speaker Series

The National Juneteenth Museum Speaker Series inaugural event will feature Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of Equal Justice Initiative. He is notable for his work in combating social injustices in criminal law. His book, “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” was turned into a movie starring Michael B. Jordan.

Where: I.M. Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA, 1411 I M Terrell Circle S.

When: 7 p.m. June 15

Cost: $25 for general admission, $100 for VIP admission

CommUNITY work out

Dream Performance gym will be hosting a free workout event that includes spin, boxing and high intensity interval training classes.

Where: Dream Performance, 6707 Meadowbrook Drive

When: 10 a.m.- noon June 17

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Commem-Art-ration

The event aims to recognize African influence on art in history. Attendees will learn about artistic expression and appreciation.

Location: Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St.

Time: 5-8 p.m. June 17

Cost: Free for general admission; $25 for artist admission

Lake Como Celebration: Food From the Soul

This event begins with a morning walk that begins at Zion Missionary Baptist church and concludes at Como Community Center where the celebration will be taking place. The celebration aims to appreciate food brought from Africa to America and how they have played a role in African culture.

Location: Morning walk starts at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 4100 Horne St. Participants can park at the Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St., and transportation to the church will be provided.

When: The morning walk starts at 8 a.m. June 17. The celebration at the center will begin at 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Tour at Texas Civil War Museum

The Texas Civil War Museum will offer a Juneteenth Tour to honor the holiday. Robert Kelleman, the founder and director of Dallas-Texas History and Culture and Washington, D.C. History and Culture, will lead the tour.

Location: Texas Civil War Museum, 760 Jim Wright Freeway

Time: 3-5 p.m. June 18

Cost: Free, but RSVP required

Juneteenth Music and Art Festival

Hosted by the Soul of Sycamore, the Juneteenth Music and Art Festival will be a two-day celebration with food, drinks, prizes, a basketball tournament and more. The Parade of Freedom will kick off the event on Saturday morning and lead participants to Sycamore Park where the festival will take place.

Festival location: Sycamore Park, 2525 E. Rosedale St.

Parade line up: 11 a.m. June 17 at 1050 Evans Ave.

When: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 17, and 3-8 p.m. June 18.

Cost: Free

Juneteenth Community Car Show

This community car show is one of many events taking place at the Juneteenth Music and Art

Festival. While attendance is free, a registration fee is required for show participants.

Location: Sycamore Park, 2525 E. Rosedale St.

When: Noon June 17. Registration at 11 a.m.

Cost: $25 registration fee

Juneteenth Jubilee

Hosted by Texas Wesleyan University, the Juneteenth Jubilee will celebrate the holiday with food vendors, African dancers, a fashion show and more.

Location: Texas Wesleyan University Moritz Circle, 3165 E. Rosedale St.

When: 5-7 p.m. June 18.

Cost: Free

Opal’s Walk for Freedom

Opal Lee will walk two-and-a-half miles alongside the community to honor Juneteenth. The distance represents the two-and-a-half years it took for the news of freedom to reach Galveston.

Where: Starts at 1050 Evans Ave.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 19.

Cost: $35 for adults; $25 for children

Art exhibits

The Emancipation: The Unfinished Project of Liberation exhibit

The exhibit features the works of seven Black contemporary artists. The pieces are their visualizations of the Civil War and what freedom looks like for Black Americans today.

Location: Amon Carter Museum of American Art, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd.

When: The exhibit is on display through July 9.

Hours: Noon-5 p.m. Sunday; closed Mondays, including Juneteenth; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Cost: Free

Bass Reeves Exhibit

The exhibit highlights the life of legendary Black lawman Bass Reeves.

Location: National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum, 2029 N Main St.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday

Cost: $8 for Military, people 62 and older and students with ID; $10 for adults; $12 for youth 6 to 18; free for children 5 and younger.

Disclosure: Texas Wesleyan University has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Sara Honda is the audience engagement and social media fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact her at sara.honda@fortworthreport.org.

