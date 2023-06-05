Laurie Cooper uses art to grieve the death of her fiance.

A year ago, she turned to the Como Community Center where Beth Kean teaches older people like Cooper the benefits of art. Kean teaches a class with about 28 people every Wednesday. She shows them techniques and different art styles such as landscapes, portraits, abstractions, weaving and flower pounding, the process of hammering flowers into a canvas.

Cooper finally found a way to cope with her loss, which happened six years ago, because of Kean, a retired art teacher and therapist.

“It gives people an opportunity to have another outlet of expression,” Kean said.

Cooper is usually the first to finish that week’s art project. But she doesn’t stop at a single assignment. She often finishes two or three. Then she helps her peers.

“I just love it,” Cooper said.

A resident looks at one of the many artworks that were displayed at Como Community Center on June 3, 2023, in Fort Worth. (Juan Salinas II | Fort Worth Report)

Cooper and her fellow students presented their artwork at the community with more than 150 pieces on display.

Cooper pointed to a painting of a sailboat on water near a beach as an example of expressing her feelings through art.

The sailboat represents her fiance passing into the afterlife, she said. Cooper found her peace through art.

“It helps me out,” Cooper said.

As a former therapist, Kean knows the power that art has on people dealing with trauma.

Kean called her class at the community center the best class she has ever taught because of how engaged they are. She previously taught art to younger people, and that experience was different

“I don’t have someone throwing spitballs across the room,” Kean said, with a laugh.

Gladys McBride, another of Kean’s students, didn’t have an interest in art until she was 80.

Two years ago, she reluctantly decided to attend Kean’s weekly art sessions as a way to pass the time.

Through each session, Kean pushed her students to be better artists, McBride said.

McBride painted a blue and white polka dot pattern on a canvas. Kean looked at the painting and asked her to add something. McBridge recalled Kean describing the design as too simple.

After thinking about it for a bit, McBride incorporated yellow dots. Kean was pleased with the final product.

“She said, ‘I know you would get it,’” McBride said.

McBride remains grateful for Kean showing the beauty of making art, she said.

“It just became one of the things that I love to do,” McBride said.



Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

