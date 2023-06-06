Pahoehoe. P-A-H-O-E-H-O-E.

Colonnette. C-O-L-O-N-N-E-T-T-E.

Brihasa Veduru conquered those words at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held May 30 through June 1 in Washington, D.C.

She made it to the quarterfinals, but spelling bees were never just about winning for the 10-year-old. Brihasa, who will be attending the sixth grade at Bear Creek Intermediate School in Keller ISD, sees them as partaking in a family activity.

“It’s like a family tradition. I think that’s cool,” she said.

The tradition began with Brihasa’s 12-year-old sister, Vivinsha, who competed in the same national spelling bee in 2021 and 2022.

Vivinsha took a break from spelling this year to focus on a different hobby, music. Brihasa stepped up to fill her sister’s shoes when she won the regional bee in March, earning a spot at nationals. The qualifying word was “folate.”

“I felt really proud of her and I wanted to be like her,” Brihasa said.

What motivated Brihasa to continue was the support and involvement from her family. She grew to love the family bonding aspect of preparing for the competitions and attending them.

“They’re the thing that keeps me going,” she said. “I don’t think I would have been there without them.”

Journey to national spelling bee Brihasa Veduru beat hundreds of students to make it to the National Scripps Spelling Bee. Here are the steps she had to take to reach Washington, D.C.: Bear Creek Intermediate Campus Bee

Area Bee (Keller ISD and Northwest ISD)

Fort Worth Regional Bee

National Scripps National Spelling Bee

Keeping the preparation process within the family was an intentional decision. Brihasa’s parents purposely chose not to hire a spelling coach as other parents often do.

“We enjoy spelling as a family,” Manasa Anumula, Brihasa’s mother, said. “It’s just like a family bonding thing, nothing professional.”

What Brihasa and Vivinsha placed at the bees was never a concern for Brihasa’s parents. They just wanted their kids to enjoy what they do — and they wanted to enjoy it with them.

“We don’t want them to feel the pressure,” Anumula said. “They do it if they want to do it, and if they don’t then they can always do something else.”

With her parents’ support, Brihasa has had plenty of time for her other interests, like clay sculpting.

Her latest piece was a replica of the Scripps National Spelling Bee trophy.

The word “innuendo” robbed her of the actual prize this year, but Brihasa learned a valuable lesson from the experience.

“You should always be happier about the journey and not be sad about your losses,” she said.

