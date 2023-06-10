Voters sent a conservative voice over a longtime incumbent to the Tarrant County College board of trustees.

Laura Forkner Pritchett, a Tarrant County Republican precinct chair, won her first six-year term on the board on June 10, according to unofficial election results. She defeated 13-year incumbent Bill Greenhill.

With all precincts reporting, Pritchett received 53.11% of the vote to Greenhill’s 46.89%; 2,849 ballots were cast.

Pritchett did not immediately respond to Fort Worth Report’s request for comment.

Pritchett will represent TCC District 4, which includes Azle, Fort Worth and Haltom City.

Greenhill is honored to have served as District 4 trustee for the past 13 years, but is now worried about TCC’s future.

“Dangerous bad-faith actors who seek to unmoor our institutions of public learning from their egalitarian mission are a fundamental threat to the future of our county, state, and country,” Greenhill said. “Tonight’s election proves that those extremist actors are firmly entrenched into our public systems.”

Greenhill wished his successor luck in advancing TCC.

In a previous interview, the now trustee-elect emphasized her values and experience would carry her to a victory.

“The voters will see that I am absolutely the right choice because of my experience and being able to stand and make these decisions even when there’s opposition on the board,” Pritchett previously told the Report.

Pritchett is now the second conservative member of the TCC board. She joins trustee Shannon Wood as two board members who ran on conservative platforms.

Like Pritchett, Wood beat a longtime board member by embracing partisan politics in pursuit of a seat on the nonpartisan board. Greenhill saw similar shades of that campaign in his race.



Pritchett and Greenhill were forced to a runoff after no candidate received a majority of votes in the May 6 election. The ballot featured four names, but one candidate did not actively campaign after he dropped out of the race.

Pritchett’s priorities include eliminating TCC’s diversity, equity and inclusion policies and lowering the property tax rate.

TCC’s property tax rate is 13 cents per $100 of property valuation, the same rate levied since 2019.

While the rate has remained level, TCC residents are paying more in property taxes because of higher appraisals.

The 2022 average home value in TCC was $267,925. That homeowner’s property tax bill to the college was $348.76. In 2021, their home was valued at $239,477 and would have owed $311.73 to TCC. That homeowner paid $37.03 more in property taxes because of higher appraised values.

Meanwhile, Texas lawmakers approved a bill that bans the state’s colleges and universities from having DEI programs. Gov. Greg Abbott has said he plans to sign the measure into law.

Pritchett explained her position on DEI during a Fort Worth Report debate in May.

“I don’t know why we continue to be so divisive in our policies,” Pritchett said. “The school needs to focus on job workforce development and not on the color of somebody’s skin.”

Disclosure: Bill Greenhill has been a financial supporter of the Fort Worth Report. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Juan Salinas II is a reporting fellow for the Fort Worth Report. Contact him at juan.salinas@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter.

