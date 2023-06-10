Polls are open for Fort Worth to decide who will represent seats in the school district and city in runoff elections.

Who’s up for election?

The city council District 11 seat is up for grabs between Rick Herring and Jeanette Martinez. The new district is a result of redistricting efforts to create a Hispanic opportunity district. Martinez got the most votes on election night, with 36.3%.

In Fort Worth ISD, incumbent CJ Evans is fighting to keep her seat against Kevin Lynch. On election night, Lynch secured just under 46% of the vote.

Evans and Lynch faced off in a debate hosted by the Fort Worth Report. Read about it here and watch it here.

Incumbent Bill Greenhill will try to keep his seat from challenger Laura Forkner Pritchett on the Tarrant County College district board. Voters preferred Pritchett on election night, when she earned 42.2% of votes.

The Report hosted Greenhill and Pritchett in a debate. Watch the debate here and read about it here.

Looking for more information on the candidates? Check out our voter guide.

Where can I vote?

Registered voters can find your polling location here. To view a sample ballot, click here.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 10.

Where can I get results?

The Report will provide live, up-to-date coverage on Election Day. Keep an eye on our Election Central page for results.

If you have trouble voting on Election Day, contact a reporter by emailing hello@fortworthreport.org or calling our newsroom at (817) 405-9318.

