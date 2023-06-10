9:19 p.m. June 10: With all precincts reporting, voters ousted two incumbents and picked the inaugural council member for a newly created Fort Worth City Council district.

Jeanette Martinez defeated Rick Herring to become the first person to represent District 11 on the Fort Worth City Council.

Kevin Lynch will now represent District 5 on the Fort Worth ISD school board after denying incumbent CJ Evans a second term.

Laura Forkner Pritchett is the latest person to join the Tarrant County College board of trustees. She defeated longtime incumbent Bill Greenhill to represent District 4 on the TCC board.

8:41 p.m. June 10: Even with more Election Day numbers in, Lynch, Martinez and Pritchett still are leading in their races.

Martinez’s lead has continued to grow. She has a 398 more votes than Herring. So far, over 80% of precincts have reported their votes in the race for Fort Worth City Council District 11, according to the Tarrant County Elections Department.

Lynch has led all night long. While his lead has become slightly smaller, he still has 417 more votes than Evans. So far, more than 82% of precincts are reporting figures for the Fort Worth ISD District 5 race.

Pritchett still has an advantage over Greenhill. She has a 220-vote lead over the incumbent, with nearly 90% of precincts reporting.

8:21 p.m. June 10: Reporter Rachel Behrndt is at Fort Worth City Council candidate Rick Herring’s election night watch party. Here’s what she’s seeing and hearing:

I’m at Rick Herring’s election night party where the mood is still buoyant despite early results looking fairly unfavorable. Martinez will be watching election returns with family, so I’ll be planted here all night pic.twitter.com/JWN8NilDqJ — Rachel Behrndt (@BehrndtRachel) June 11, 2023

Rick is giving his first update of the night, there is a difference of about 150 votes he said, but several precincts still to report, he points out.



"With all the resources my opponent had lined up behind her we could be in a lot worse place right now." — Rachel Behrndt (@BehrndtRachel) June 11, 2023

8:13 p.m. June 10: Not much has changed as Election Day numbers start trickling into Tarrant County’s runoff results.

Lynch, Martinez and Pritchett still lead.

Martinez’s lead over Herring grew to 245 votes from 177.

Pritchett expanded her lead to 97 votes from 60.

Lynch saw a small drop, but he still leads Evans by 422 votes.

So far, we have almost 68% of precincts reporting in the Fort Worth ISD trustee race and nearly 67% in the Fort Worth City Council runoff. The TCC contest has around 59% of precincts reporting.

7:45 p.m. June 10: We’re still waiting on Election Day numbers, which are likely to determine who wins tonight.

Election Day numbers will likely have the most impact on the TCC race. Laura Forkner Pritchett has a 60-vote lead over incumbent Bill Greenhill. She has 731 votes to his 671.

In the May 6 election, Pritchett had a 1,737 vote-lead over Greenhill.

The next closest race is for the District 11 seat on the Fort Worth City Council. Jeanette Martinez has a 177-vote advantage over Rick Herring. Martinez has 820 votes to Herring’s 643.

Last month, 66 votes separated Martinez and Herring. Martinez was the top vote getter with 1,082, and Herring received 1,016.

In the Fort Worth school board race, Kevin Lynch has a 424-vote lead over incumbent CJ Evans. Lynch has 1,031 votes to Evans’ 607.

Lynch also had a big lead over Evans in the May 6 election. He had a 797 more votes than Evans. Lynch received 2,618 votes, while Evans garnered 1,821.

The June 10 runoff is likely to have lower turnout than the May 6 election, which saw just under 9% of 1.2 million registered voters cast a ballot.

7:01 p.m. June 10: Early voting numbers are in, and they show Jeanette Martinez, Laura Forkner Pritchett and Kevin Lynch leading in their races. However, the numbers do not include ballots cast today.

Here’s where the races stand so far:

6 p.m. June 10: Welcome to Election Day, part two.

Voters are making their final decisions for who will be on the Fort Worth City Council, Fort Worth ISD school board and the Tarrant County College board of trustees after sending each of the three races to a runoff.

Polls close at 7 p.m. The Fort Worth Report will bring you results live as they come in.

Here’s a look at what’s on the ballot.

Fort Worth City Council

Rick Herring and Jeanette Martinez are facing off over who will be the inaugural council member for the newly created Fort Worth City Council District 11.

Their race was forced to a runoff after no one in the five-person race garnered a majority of the vote in the May 6 election. Martinez came out on top with 36.3% of the vote. Herring was second with 34.08%.

The winner will represent parts of east Fort Worth and an arm that extends into south-central Fort Worth, colloquially referred to as a “horseshoe.” Council members have two-year terms.

Fort Worth ISD

Incumbent CJ Evans and first-time candidate Kevin Lynch are vying for the District 5 seat on the Fort Worth ISD school board.

Lynch was the top vote getter in the first round of voting in May. He received 45.96% of votes, but was nearly 5 percentage points away from winning the race outright. Evans was second with 31.4% of the vote.

The winner will represent parts of west Fort Worth on the school board and serve a four-year term.

Tarrant County College

Either newcomer Laura Forkner Pritchett or incumbent Bill Greenhill will represent District 4 on the Tarrant County College board of trustees.

Pritchett received 42.26% of the vote in May, while Greenhill earned 30.46%. Two other names were on the ballot, including a candidate who dropped out of the race.

The winner will represent west Fort Worth, Azle, Haslet, Watauga, North Richland Hills and Haltom City.

