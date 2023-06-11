A white tiger peed on the leg of Jennifer Schneider’s brother during a trip to the Fort Worth Zoo.

She still laughs at that memory from when she was younger and shares it with her four children. Schneider’s family has visited a number of zoos across the country. But they always come back to the Fort Worth Zoo because of how much better it is.

The U.S. News & World Report named the Fort Worth Zoo as one of the best in the country in 2023. In recent years, the zoo has gained numerous accolades. Officials, though, say the zoo has bounced back after nearly collapsing in the 1980s.

“We’re honored to have once again had a spotlight shine on the Fort Worth Zoo,” spokesperson Avery Elander said.

U.S. News & World Report listed several reasons for why the Fort Worth Zoo landed on its list. They include:

Being one of the few zoos to have bonobos monkeys and two species of rhino.

Having a reptile and amphibian-filled Museum of Living Art.

Leading in Asian elephant conservation.

Having the most successful Lesser flamingo breeding colony.

Elander has been with the zoo for nine years, during the good times, but knows when the sanctuary was once in desperate need of repair.

The city of Fort Worth previously owned the zoo, which opened in 1909 when it featured one lion, two bear cubs, an alligator, a coyote, a peacock and rabbits.

In 1939, the Fort Worth Zoological Association was formed to help boost financial support for the zoo. But, by the early 1980s, the zoo often didn’t meet federal guidelines for animal care and city code requirements.

Ramona Bass, the co-chair of the Fort Worth Zoological Association, spearheaded a successful effort for her group to take co-ownership of the zoo with the city in 1991.

Since then, the zoo has experienced a renaissance, Elander said.

Officials have a plan to improve the zoo. They plan to spend $130 million to address the growing needs of the zoo for the next 20 years, such as renovated animal habitats, new greenspaces for guests and new ways to interact with animals.

The newest exhibit, Predators of Asia & Africa is scheduled to open on June 22.

As a long-time zoo member, Schneider now brings her children to form memories like she did as a child.

Her daughter, Greta Schneider, used to hide from her parents at the zoo’s playground when she was younger. Now at 15, she sees her siblings doing the same thing.

“I just really enjoy seeing it grow over the years,” Greta said.



