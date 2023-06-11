Editor’s note: Made in Tarrant is an occasional Q&A series on small businesses started in Tarrant County. Submit your business here.

A House With Books

Who? Hayley Smith, owner

When? Smith opened the bookshop in February 2023.

Where? 1101 Bear Creek Parkway, Suite 3123, Keller, Texas.

What? A bookstore that also sells some home decor and gifts.

Contact: 817-697-2246

ahousewithbooks@gmail.com

Ahousewithbooks.com

IG: @ahousewithbooksshop

FB: @ahousewithbooksshop

Hayley Smith, a former interior designer turned owner of A House With Books, shared with the Fort Worth Report about running a local bookstore and her favorite books. This interview has been edited for clarity, grammar and length.

Sandra Sadek: How did A House With Books come about?

Hayley Smith: Since I was a little girl, I’ve just been a big reader. So (bookstores) were always my favorite places. And I’ve always wanted to open one. I’ve been thinking about it more and more, and I feel that God kind of put it on my heart to open one. I thought I would do it when my kids were older. And then a friend of our family wanted to open a coworking space. It’s kind of well-known with all of us that I want to open up a bookstore. And he said ‘Do you want to share that space?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’

So my kids are still little, they’re 5 and 9. But I’m glad that we went ahead and did it.

We don’t have a (local bookstore) here… I thought it would be the perfect thing for the community.

Sadek: What is your favorite part of your job?

Smith: I didn’t even think about this before we opened, but it’s basically having a book conversation with people all day long. So I love that, but other parts that I didn’t think of is kids who come in, and especially 10 and under, they’re the true Amazon–generation. So they’ve been to libraries at school, maybe, but unless your parents take them to Barnes and Noble, they’ve never seen the bookstore. They’ve never been able to pick up books and flip through them and look, so that’s been big.

Sadek: How was the transition from interior designer to bookstore owner?

Smith: I love it because it kind of takes the focus off of me. When people come in here, it’s about the community and books and our customers. I like that a lot.

Sadek: Why is a space like this important in the city of Keller?

Smith: We have this quote by Gabrielle Zevin, and it sounds like ‘A place is not really a place without a bookstore’ and I believe in that because I think that people from all walks of life and all different opinions can come in and meet other people.

It’s just like one of those community hubs, like coffee shops or bookstores or something like that. I feel like all of those places really ground or route a community, and without them, it’s almost impossible just to meet your neighbor or meet someone who lives down the street or meet someone who you agree with or disagree with.

Sadek: What does the future of this bookstore look like?

Smith: The original plan was to get one of those big houses and half of it be mostly a bookstore and have some home decor in there. But the opportunity came for this spot, and I’m glad it did because we’re here for all of the town festivals.

I’m so grateful that we got the spot, but eventually, we hope to expand.

Sadek: I have to ask as a fellow reader, what’s your favorite book or author?

Smith: It’s hard to say. It’s out of print so we don’t carry it, but my favorite book is In Sunlight and in Shadow by Mark Helprin. But my favorite author is Kate Morton, and we do carry a lot of her books. She’s an Australian writer and writes period mysteries. Mysteries are not my favorite, but I love her.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

Related

Republish This Story Noncommercial entities may republish our articles for free by following our guidelines. For commercial licensing, please email hello@fortworthreport.org.