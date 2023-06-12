This year, parents won’t know how their children performed on the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness tests until Aug.16, just weeks before children return to school.

The delay is because changes to the test made it more challenging to grade. Educators grading the tests will need more time to verify the scores and passing standards, according to the Texas Education Agency.

Testing changes are years in the making as experts across the state came together to effectively evaluate what kind of questions best measure how students master the curriculum. Both students and teachers were able to provide feedback to TEA, according to the agency.

When students took the latest test, it was online, included open-ended questions, graphing exercises and other changes. All students had to take the reading test and write text-based responses. The test formerly was multiple choice.

Once scores are out, parents can access them on txassessments.gov. Results for the End of Course exams that high school students take will be available on June 30. When parents look at scores, it will look the same as previous years.

If a student fails, they will not be held back a grade like in previous years. House Bill 4545 removed those requirements. The test is used as a tool schools can use to assess student achievement and academic performance, according to TEA.

For the EOC exams high school students take, failure does not discount graduation. According to TEA, an individual graduation committee can still allow a student to graduate. Students also can take an approved alternative test such as a SAT, PSAT, ACT or AP exam.

TEA says any student who fails a STAAR test can access supplemental tutoring to help address their needs.

