If you’re not paying attention, you might miss the small, 20th-century-style shopping strip along East Lancaster Avenue known as the Historic Central Handley District.

And for Wendy Holsomback, that’s OK.

“We’re not a drive-by traffic (business). You’re not going to just drop by and be like, ‘I’m gonna go buy a dress’ on a whim,” said Holsomback, co-owner of Bliss Bridal Salon. “We’re a destination. So we don’t have to be… wherever the new hotspot is.”

Holsomback’s bridal shop is one of about a dozen small businesses cornered by East Lancaster Avenue, Handley Drive, Forest Avenue and Kerr Street. The gradual growth of shops in the forgotten historic district — mostly businesses that cater to weddings — has earned the area the title of Wedding District and given the former independent small town a second chance at life.

“We’re that area that’s not cool yet, but give me like 10 years, and then we’re going to be a little party town,” Holsomback said. “It’s just trying to get that sparked up a little bit. And I think it’s starting to happen because we’re starting to see people buying the houses behind us, young families.”

Boom and death of the railroad town

Inside the small yellow Union Pacific caboose at the corner of East Lancaster Avenue and South Handley Drive is the Handley Railroad Museum. A tour can probably be completed in less than an hour.

But for longtime resident Judy Taylor, president of the Handley Neighborhood Association, it plays an important role in understanding Handley’s history. And many of the residents still living in the area are personally connected to that history.

“This gentleman right here lived right down the street,” Taylor, 82, said, pointing to a railroad worker in one of the photos in the museum. “For many years, I took care of his daughter until she was 102.”

Established in 1876 by a retired Confederate major bearing the same name as the town, Handley quickly grew with the arrival of the Texas and Pacific Railway that same year. By 1915, the town had 915 residents.

Handley was also one of the stops along the Interurban, an electric railcar that connected Fort Worth and Dallas, resulting in increased traffic to its commercial areas. But the booming unincorporated town soon found itself at the end of the road when Fort Worth annexed the area in 1946 for $2 million.

At the time, residents of the town shared mixed feelings about the move. Those in support of the annexation cited improved public services like water, police, bus and telephone services that may outweigh concerns. Those in opposition were worried about higher taxes, according to a Jan. 10, 1946, news clipping from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Taylor has lived in Handley since the 1950s and lives in the same house she and her husband bought in 1964.

She describes Handley as a family community with deep ties to farming as well.

“Handley is home,” Taylor said. “It’s a place where we respect what we have lived through. There’s very little affluence. We’re all just working-class people that love life and being part of a community.”

The residents and business owners of Handley also enjoyed visitors coming from neighboring cities like Dallas and Fort Worth on the train to go to Lake Erie, now known as Lake Arlington. When it was a stop on the Interurban streetcar, travelers could get off here to catch a Texas and Pacific train to other parts of the country.

“A century or so ago, when I was a teenager, all of the kids came to the lake to hang out on the weekends, at night,” Taylor said.

The long history of Handley means many of the older remaining buildings have been designated as historic and cultural landmarks.

“We have beautiful history and beautiful architecture around here. We don’t see shopping centers like this anymore. They’re lovely. It’s just nice to keep that historical architecture,” said Holsomback, the bridal store owner.

While the eventual construction of I-30 north of East Lancaster Avenue – the main thoroughfare that ran through Handley — siphoned cars from the road and decreased business traffic, the area didn’t necessarily fall into blight, said assistant city manager Fernando Costa.

“I don’t think that Handley ever experienced a sharp decline. It just didn’t happen to blossom as other commercial districts in Fort Worth,” Costa said.

Reviving the commercial corridor

Jamie Holder recalls discussions with her husband about moving her cake shop, Creme de la Creme, from Arlington to Handley in 2006.

“My husband was like ‘Oh my god, you are not going to be safe. There’s no one over here,’” Holder said. “All the storefronts were locked out.”

Over the last almost two decades, the progression of businesses coming to Handley has been slow, she said. But the addition of wedding-related shops on the same avenue over the years – a bridal store, an entertainment company, a florist and a photographer to name a few – has earned the small shopping strip the title of Wedding District.

And for Holder, the increase in traffic has been “crazy.”

“I feel like the city is starting to pay a little more attention over here. There’s potential over here too,” Holder said.

Historic Handley was one of Fort Worth’s originally designated urban villages back in 2002, which meant the city prioritized the allocation of resources toward the redevelopment of the commercial district. Since it was designated around 20 years ago, new sidewalks and streetscape improvements were added, Costa said.

Those improvements not only made the commercial district fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, but they also allowed more customers to come to the area.

These changes were an important step in helping market an area with lots of potential, Costa said. The growing prominence of the Wedding District has helped in that aspect too, he said.

“Why would somebody want to go to Handley? Well, it’s got nice architecture. But it’s also the Wedding District and that gives it a unique niche within the Fort Worth economy in addition to being a charming place,” Costa said. “There’s a lot of potential that Handley can realize, building upon that identity.”

Property value per acre in Historic Handley has increased from over $177,000 in 2004 to over $312,000 as of 2022, according to the city of Fort Worth.

According to city data, sales account for the majority of employment in Handley at 31.3%. It is followed by construction work at 19.8%.

However, the city is aware of the limitations of Handley’s redevelopment, from the density to the size of the community, Costa said.

“It wouldn’t be fair to compare it to, let’s say, Magnolia or South Main because we have much greater density and those are larger districts,” Costa said. “But we can compare it, for example, to Six Points in the Riverside area, which includes Race Street.”

The commercial rebirth of Handley is not the only thing changing. With growing development in East Fort Worth, the faces of residents in the area are also evolving.

“We’re all dying off. Let’s get real here… that’s leaving houses,” Taylor said. “The very young population is moving into Handley. That’s good.”

Handley is also uniquely located at the intersection of several major roadways: Loop 820, I-30, I-20, and SH 303.

“(Clients) are always surprised at how nice it is…” Holder said. “It is a prime location… you can pretty much get anywhere within 20 minutes.”

Despite the work Handley still needs, Holsomback said it’s a start.

“The fact that we all came together and moved into (Handley) has created a unified front and the city of Fort Worth has recognized that,” the bridal shop owner said. “Whenever they come out… They’re like, ‘What do you need? What do you want?’ Because they obviously want to keep this type of establishment here as opposed to whatever may have previously.”

While the creation of the Wedding District is considered by some as a first step toward a successful example of revitalization efforts, some residents like Taylor would like to see it more done for those who live in the community.

Taylor would love to see a grocery store or a sit-down restaurant.

“Until we can get some sort of a business — a grocery store, a restaurant, something – I don’t think we’ll ever be recognized,” she said.

