Khalid Antwi dedicates the second Saturday of every month to directing the lineup of cars outside the Bait-ul-Qayyum Mosque with a clipboard in hand and a vest that says “Love for All. Hatred for None” on the back.

Antwi has been coming to this mosque since he was 12 years old. He’s also a long-time volunteer and consistent face you’ll see at the monthly food drive. The slogan on Antwi’s jacket comes from Humanity First, an international disaster relief charity that his mosque coordinates with to host the food drive.

Nestled between the Polytechnic Heights and Stop Six neighborhood, volunteers stand outside the mosque at 1 p.m., almost at the peak of Texas heat, on 2801 Miller Ave. Some volunteers wear blue and gray vests and hold signs that say “free food.” After a few minutes, cars start lining up.

Volunteer standing on the sidewalk of Miller Avenue outside the mosque, holding a sign that says “free food.” (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

The mosque provides free groceries from the Tarrant Area Food Bank to a community that the U.S. Department of Agriculture recognizes as low-income and has low-access to food stores.

“I give them food, but then they give me blessings — they give me life, they give me energy, they give me stories, they give me lessons. So they might actually give me more,” Antwi said.

Like Antwi, Humanity First volunteers at the Bait-ul-Qayyum Mosque are inspired to work at the food drive because of their faith as Ahmadi Muslims. Ahmadiyya is a sect of Islam that believes Mirza Ghulam Ahmad as the Promised Messiah who would revive Islam through teachings of peace, love, justice and sanctity of life. One of the pillars of the Ahmadiyya belief is giving back to those in need.

Gymnasium inside the mosque where volunteers distribute the food into brown grocery bags. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

“That is the bedrock of the principle in our community,” said Raez Rahman, the mosque’s director of outreach. “The way we serve God is through our people, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

When the food drive started in 2020, Vice President of the Fort Worth Ahmadiyya Chapter, Mustafa Ahmed remembers taking a trip to Walmart and buying a thousand cans of food. Then they went to the fire department, police department and refugee services to ask which neighborhoods were in need of groceries, Ahmed said.

They divided up the cans into a hundred bags and drove from house to house, delivering a bag of 10 cans to each door.

“It was a great feeling to talk with them because they expressed such happiness when we knocked on their door and gave them food. Even though it was just 10 cans, they really liked it,” Ahmed said.

Now, the mosque receives a truckload of fruits, vegetables, rice and other pantry items from the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

On the morning of their June food drive, volunteers start their day with some chai and a prayer before distributing the food into brown bags. Mohammed Antwi, former president of the Fort Worth Ahmadiyya chapter, is in charge of bringing the chai. The brown bags then get taken outside where more volunteers put the groceries in the trunks or backs of cars lined up outside the driveway.

Volunteers put groceries inside the back of vehicles during the food drive at the Bait-ul-Qayyum Mosque. (Marissa Greene | Fort Worth Report)

“It’s part of our faith that we give our time, our money to God’s creatures. And here, the most important creature of God is mankind,” Antwi said.

Tarrant Area Food Bank typically delivers enough food for 150 to 180 families, Rahman said. Though the food drive is scheduled to run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. each time, volunteers hand out food until there is nothing left.

“We didn’t really think it would be this successful. But by the grace of God, we were able to accomplish much, much more,” Ahmed said.

Marissa Greene is a Report for America corps member, covering faith for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at marissa.greene@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @marissaygreene.

