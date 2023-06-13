A new hotel in the Stockyards, a new health center on Las Vegas Trail and a development with nearly 1,000 new homes are among the items on agendas this week at the city of Fort Worth.

The new boutique hotel plan will be heard at 10 a.m. June 15 at the Urban Design Commission. The hotel would be located at 2414 Clinton Ave.The same firm behind the Hotel Revel in the Near Southside is also behind this project.



According to plans filed for the hotel, it would include about 30 rooms and four floors. The firm is requesting a waiver from the Stockyards form based code guidelines for setback requirements and a variance to allow a building height of 54 feet.



Supporting documents on the plans were not available at press time.

The Zoning Commission hearing will be at 1 p.m. June 14, Cook Children’s Health Care System will seek a change from a planned development to commercial zoning. According to the documents filed for the project, Cook Children’s plans a 40,000-square-foot location to provide pediatric and adult medical services, behavioral health services, and social services support in the form of a food pantry, community education and onsite job training. A Fort Worth Police substation is also proposed for the two-story building.



The city staff recommends approval of the project.

Also seeking rezoning at the meeting is the DASH Network, a Dallas-Fort Worth’s asylum-seeker housing organization. The organization helps asylum seekers resettle in North Texas.

They are requesting a rezoning of a 6.2-acre site at 2201 Annabelle Lane from one family residential to planned development-low density multifamily.



City staff have recommended against the change.

The City Plan Commission meeting will be at 9 a.m. June 14. Commission members will hear a request to develop 994 lots in northwest Fort Worth. The project, called Cedarbrook, totals 342 acres. The developers are seeking a subdivision ordinance waiver and a revised preliminary plat for additional lots. The owner of the development is D.R. Horton Texas LTD, and the consultant is Peloton Land Solutions Inc.



Staff has suggested approval of the waivers.

