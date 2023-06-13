Natalie Willard, 32, left, and Valerie Mejia, 31, pose with their cold brew products on June 12 at HopFusion Ale Works, where they brew their coffee. The owners of Ostara Coffee Roasters plan on selling their products in larger store fronts soon. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

Inside a research lab at St. Edwards University in Austin, student scientists kept themselves awake with coffee during late nights.

Two of those scientists graduated in 2014 — one researched cannibalism in fish, and the other, fish sperm storage. Then they made their way into the beverage industry, eventually — kombucha and ale.

For Natalie Willard, 32, and Valerie Mejia, 31, coffee addiction is how they bonded in college.

“It was nice because it was our own little space on campus, (and) we had to have a key card to get in. So we just kept our coffee and other stuff in there. We were just hanging out. It’s how we became friends,” Willard said. “We also just both grew up drinking coffee since we were little. It was a ritual for us to drink coffee with our families.”

Fast forward to 2023, Willard and Mejia are the owners of Ostara Coffee Roasters, a small business that already has their signature roasts, cold brews and sells at vendor markets like the Wandering Roots Markets and three storefronts.

Where to get Ostara Coffee: Bodega South Main, 203 S Main St.

Coffee Carried: Espresso Roast, Medium Roast, Black Cold Brew, Black Sugar Cold Brew, Spiced Cold Brew Funky Picnic Brewery and Cafe, 401 Bryan Ave.

Coffee Carried: Espresso Roast, Medium Roast, Decaf Roast Roy Pope Grocery, 2300 Merrick St.

Coffee Carried: Black Cold Brew, Black Sugar Cold Brew Online shop Source: Ostara Coffee Roasters

The journey to where they are now was not easy, but they did hit the ground running after Willard, who was living in Fort Worth after college, approached Mejia, who was still in Austin where she grew up, with the idea in 2022.

“I was immediately like yes, let’s do it,” said Mejia, who works as a full-time accountant by day. Ostara Coffee Roasters is her side business, but she hopes to pursue it full-time.

When Willard and Meija began, they knew little to nothing about roasting coffee beans. But because of their scientific background, they caught on pretty quickly doing research and taking classes in Dallas, Willard said. The duo had to know what chemical reactions made for the best roast and what time a roast had to sit before it had its best flavors.

Ostara Coffee Roasters owners Natalie Willard and Valerie Mejia hold their spiced cold brew and black cold brew in front of a 62-gallon brewing machine inside of HopFusion Ale Works. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

In March 2022, Ostara Coffee Roasters officially launched. They created the LLC, ordered coffee roasters, which took them six months to receive, and worked on branding and budgeting.

“There was just a lot of red tape that we had to go through but we wanted to do it the right way. We’re both pretty, I guess, analytical,” Willard said.

They had to wait for coffee roasters and navigated the rough waters of finding places to sell.

Willard is the director of operations and Mejia is the director of finance.

During her training, Willard learned about roasting beans, but on a machine different from the one they ordered, so when they received their roaster, she had to figure it out again.

Ostara Coffee Roasters couldn’t have done it without some help, the duo said. Wandering Roots Markets cofounder Shea Dardis gave them a spot in her markets helping them further their customer base, and recently, HopFusion cofounder Matt Hill allowed them to brew their cold brew out of his establishment on Bryan Avenue.

Hill is open to helping a small business, and since he knew Willard through her time in the ale industry, he provided Ostara Coffee Roasters a brewing space, said Hill, who founded HopFusion Ale Works with his business partner, Macy Moore, nearly 10 years ago.

In a 62-gallon, $4,000-brewing machine, they make their signature black-sugar cold brew, spiced cold brew and black cold brew.

Two 62-gallon brewing machines sit in HopFusion Ale Works’ production room. HopFusion Ale Works cofounder Matt Hill allowed Ostara Coffee Roasters to use his machines to make its cold brew. (Cristian ArguetaSoto | Fort Worth Report)

The process is interesting. You receive green coffee beans, then you roast it and try to pull out a Maillard reaction, or the browning of protein, which reveals all the hidden flavors inside the bean, Willard said.

“You try to pull out the right phenols which is what gives it like blueberry flavors and other fruity flavors,” Willard said. “We drink our own coffee. Not exclusively, but that’s the coffee I’m drinking in the morning because that’s the coffee I have. We’re constantly just drinking it the way our customers are drinking it.”

They want to be able to differentiate their coffee out of a lineup of unmarked cups of coffee, Willard said.

Their next move is expanding distribution, expanding its team, and putting its coffee products in larger storefronts.

“We’re here to build relationships. We don’t need to just go in and drop a pallet. So we’re definitely going to build that relationship slowly,” Willard said.

Cristian ArguetaSoto is the community engagement journalist at the Fort Worth Report. Contact him by email or via Twitter. At the Fort Worth Report, news decisions are made independently of our board members and financial supporters. Read more about our editorial independence policy here.

