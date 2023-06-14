I recently returned from vacation and had the opportunity to eat many different foods but also received some welcome invites when I returned. First some good news to share — I’ve been awarded two separate fellowships for my work in food writing and culinary history.

First, the prestigious Julia Child Fellowship for Gastronomy and Culinary Arts was awarded to me via my PhD program at the University of North Texas. Second, the Kingsford Preserve Pit Fellowship was awarded for my dedication amplifying the work of Black barbecue pitmasters and entrepreneurs.

As a result, I had an amazing opportunity to travel to Memphis and attend the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest and judge a few competitions. Kingsford paired us up with mentors, and my mentor was none other than Mr. Rasheed Philips, The Gentleman Smoker. I was excited to receive his professional guidance through this program.

After Memphis, I visited one of my favorite countries in Europe — Italy. I had been to Italy before, but it’s always nice to taste authentic Italian food and experience a bit of relaxation before heading back home.

After returning to the states, I was thrilled to hear about a new concept Chef Scotty implemented and may make a regular part of his newly renamed food truck, A.B.E. Fromage. The “Soul Food Sunday” dinner pop up was quite the welcome return I needed to reacquaint myself with American foods. This experience featured a collaboration between Chef Scotty and a Houston-based chef and entrepreneur, Joseph Boudreaux, who specializes in burgers and more. This delicious ensemble was so inspiring it stirred me to begin writing once a month about the “Best Things I Ate.”

The pair paid homage to a weekly ritual known as “Soul Food Sunday” in the Black community. For those unaware, this is a tradition that dates back to pre-emancipation. During this time the enslaved people would have received their weekly provisions on Saturday afternoons, making it more efficient and convenient to combine their rations together the following day, Sunday, and dine communal style on their makeshift spread after church services.

Even my own Southern family held tight to those customs. On Sunday mornings, I have vivid memories of awakening to the smells of Folgers coffee, homemade biscuits and bacon wafting feverishly from the kitchen beckoning for me to follow. My grandmother often prepared our Sunday dinners while the coffee was still brewing. I’d stumble out of bed barefoot and race to the kitchen where she would let me take a small sip of her café au lait-colored coffee that contrasted against her dark brown skin when she perched the cup to her lips.

Our meals were not elaborate but tasted complex — smothered chicken with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, collards and turnip greens always prepared together, sweet cornbread, and a salad of onions, tomatoes and cucumbers to balance the salty and savory foods. Desserts were usually either a pie or teacakes, not to be confused with the original British version, but the American classic cookie, another time-honored recipe that’s been passed down for generations that was first prepared by enslaved Black women. My grandmother, Rosie Lee, would pack the food in our collection of plastic containers purchased with S&H Green Stamps. The rest she would wrap tightly in aluminum foil and place it on top of the stove until we returned from church, often joined by my aunts, uncles, cousins and sometimes church members, too.

Since the enslavement period, this tradition continued with my family and many others who lovingly shared their table composed of foods popularly eaten in Black households with their own extended families. Typical foods served are largely determined by your region. Chef Scotty and Chef Joseph’s collab offered your choice of chicken or oxtails, collard greens, and macaroni and cheese. All foods that still represent a classic Soul food Sunday meal. Ordering from his walk-up window was a welcome reminder of those days of my youth.

The “Best Food I Ate” this week was just as I remembered it to be, but most importantly, it was all at once calming, reassuring and a warm embrace of my spirit. Although my grandmother’s dining room table was replaced with wooden picnic seating, and the faces of my aunts and cousins were swapped for strangers of varying ethnic backgrounds, Scotty and Joseph were able to successfully capture the true essence of what Soul Food Sunday was always meant to be — community.

