When Sarah Ayala became an artist, her goal was to make her work accessible to everybody regardless of their background. After all, a strong community is a good foundation for any artist to have.

The multidisciplinary artist produces a variety of pieces from murals in Sundance Square or at Amphibian Stage to installations at various locations, like Arts Fort Worth. But if you take a closer look, her art tackles issues that matter to her community like reproductive rights or gender roles.

Community takes such a crucial role in her work that she is now passing this teaching on to the next generation of youth artists across Tarrant County.

“For the most part, I feel like it’s just about finding the right people that believe in you, your work, your message. And I’ve found that working with community partners, and working in the community, has helped keep my dream of being an artist alive,” Ayala said. “It’s kept my motivation there and it’s kept me from burnout.”

Ayala wants to show people that art has a place in the community and can play a role in starting conversations. It may not be much, but it’s a start, she said. And she hopes it can inspire others to be part of the change too.

“With my art there, there are bigger issues that I’m trying to address, and my art necessarily isn’t going to help any of those issues flat out,” she said. “A little bit can go a long way and it might be kind of a domino effect…”

In 2019, Ayala was named one of four community artists at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art. During her time as a community artist with the museum, Ayala helped create a mural program for Texas Can Academies’ Fort Worth campus on East Lancaster. The program allowed the museum and Ayala to work with kids from various backgrounds and walks of life to create art that represented their stories.

Andrew Walker, executive director at the Amon Carter Museum, said Ayala not only is knowledgeable and involved in the creative community, but she is also a great teacher.

Ayala used the murals to allow kids to explore the arts while expressing themselves and bringing pertinent issues that matter to them into the public sphere, Walker said.

“The facility and the comfort that Sarah’s skills were able to bring those young people into the production of a work of art that they had ownership for, and that represented in some way their experience,” Walker said.

In a way, the museum’s collaboration with Texas Can Academies helped Walker as director of the Amon Carter Museum understand the impact the museum can have on the community.

And a lot of that has to do with his experience with Ayala.

“I’m just the guy at the masthead. But the way that the Carter has positioned itself as a community influence and opportunity for inclusion has been with the Carter community artists as guiders,” Walker said.

Ayala also partners with the nonprofit Big Thought, which helps children from underserved and underprivileged communities. One of the programs, Creative Solutions, helps youth in the Tarrant County Probation Department use art as a workforce intervention program, teaching them skills and boosting their self-confidence.

The second program called Artivism allows youth to explore the intersection of art and activism by engaging with and creatively advocating for their community.

Andjoua McLemore, program manager for youth development at Big Thought, has watched Ayala work with young artists in both programs. She described Ayala as someone who is dedicated to collaboratively maximizing the impact of arts on someone’s life, whether it’s by connecting people, or just uplifting others.

“Big Thought being an agency that serves predominantly Black and brown youth, Sarah is someone who has really done a really great job around what it looks like to be an ally, what it looks like to pass the mic,” McLemore said. “I think that is, in itself, one of the greatest gifts that she’s given to the organization.”

For a lot of these under-served youth, Ayala’s ability to empathize and connect with them makes her a perfect mentor, McLemore said.

“It’s one thing to encourage a young person to be vulnerable and be creative, and express themselves, but it’s another thing to be a safe adult for those youth,” McLemore said.

Ayala, who describes her art as more “issue-based” than “social justice,” understands the role creative expression can play. She is aware that some of her art may make some people uncomfortable but ultimately, that’s her goal.

“It’s a perfect example of why I’m doing it. And it’s literally a microcosm of the macro of this issue which is, people don’t want others to have certain healthcare rights,” she said. “So experiencing pushback, it’s kind of like an aha moment, like, ‘Oh yeah, of course, people don’t like this.’ That’s why I’m making this piece in the first place.”

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

Sarah Ayala Bio: Birthplace: Fort Worth Moved to Fort Worth: N/A Family: Parents and four siblings. Education: Began studying early childhood education at Texas Christian University but dropped out to pursue art full-time. Work Experience: Sarah Ayala has been an artist for around 10 years now. Volunteer Experience: I’ve volunteered much of my time for different memorial murals (Uvalde and Vanessa Guillen) and mural for reproductive rights. I do curate fundraisers for different causes including local Latin cultural organizations and national psychedelic research. I also volunteer with Dreaming the Cure, a lowrider car show that benefits pediatric brain tumor research at Cook Children’s Hospital. First Job: A cake and cookie decorator at a bakery. Advice for someone learning to be a leader: “Just know that you’re capable of more than what you think you are sometimes. And that it’s okay to dig into your resources and your tools to help in a situation where you might feel helpless. Sometimes, some people just feel like they don’t have a lot to offer. But whenever you really do, whenever you look through exactly what it is you have, and what you’re able to do, a little bit but a little bit can go a long way.” Best advice ever received: “You should always stand up for what you believe in. Even if your voice is shaking.”

