Former Dunbar High School boys basketball coach Robert Hughes Sr.’s name is synonymous with the Stop Six community. Even decades after retiring from the court, his legacy continues on through the construction of Hughes House.

The latest housing development in the neighborhood, Hughes House is a reflection of the 95-year-old Hall of Famer impact on Stop Six. The hot, humid weather at the groundbreaking ceremony of the project June 15 did not deter the crowd from making sure to echo those sentiments.

“Whose house? Hughes’ house!” those in attendance shouted out at the mention of the coach’s name.

Robert Hughes Sr. is a retired boys’ basketball coach at Dunbar High School. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Hughes House will bring 519 mixed-income apartments and townhomes alongside 12,000 square feet of commercial space on the former Cavile Place public housing site. The development is the latest project in the 2019 Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative, which aims to revitalize the historic Black neighborhood.

“Many of you sat in that management office and dreamed. So it’s not my dream, it’s your dream,” said Mary-Margaret Lemons, president of Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the city’s housing authority. “Everybody said now’s the time for Stop Six.”

Hughes Sr. is the winningest boys’ coach in U.S. history with 1,333 game victories. He was inducted into the National Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017.

Mayor Mattie Parker noted that this development recognizes Hughes’ many accomplishments at Dunbar and beyond. His life is about persevering and finding purpose.

“This is just a small thing this community can do to recognize the impact of one man on an entire city,” Parker said. “We’re truly standing on the shoulders of great people.”

Hughes House is the second phase of the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative project. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker addresses the crowd during the groundbreaking ceremony of Hughes House on June 15. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens addresses the crowd during the groundbreaking ceremony of Hughes House on June 15. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Housing Solutions President Mary-Margaret Lemons addresses the crowd during the groundbreaking ceremony of Hughes House on June 15. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

A case enclosing a basketball signed by Coach Robert Hughes Sr. is displayed on the stage. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Shirley Knox Benton, former principal at Dunbar High school addresses the crowd during the groundbreaking ceremony of Hughes House on June 15. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Robert Hughes Sr. was inducted into the national basketball hall of fame in 2017. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Fort Worth Housing Solutions made donations to two organizations selected by Robert Hughes Sr. (Sandra Sadek | Fort Worth Report)

Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens, whose district includes Stop Six, said this mixed-income housing development will ensure people will want to move back to the area.

“We have dealt with redlining. We’ve dealt with environmental justice, anything that could be harmful, but we’re still here,” Bivens said. “And because of the partnership between the housing authority and the city of Fort Worth and the county and D.C., things are going to be better.”

In 2021, Fort Worth leaders broke ground on the new Cowan Place housing development, a $43-million senior living community and the first of six projects in the Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative.

This is a rendering of Hughes House, located at the corner of East Rosedale Street and Amanda Avenue. (Courtesy photo | Fort Worth Housing Solutions)

Next will be Babers Manor, a mix of townhomes and flat units, named after Clarence Donald Babers, another community leader. A groundbreaking is expected in early 2024 and completed in late 2025.

Fort Worth’s Stop Six Choice Neighborhood Initiative received a $35-million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, seeding the transformation. In total, the grant and project are expected to bring in more than $345 million in investments and improvements to the Stop Six community, according to Fort Worth Housing Solutions.

Fort Worth Housing Solutions received an additional $4 million from the federal government earlier this year to assist with public infrastructure improvements related to Hughes House.

Hughes’ daughter, Robin Hughes, said the family hopes this project will serve as an example to the rest of the country about how communities, their leaders and organizations can work together for the greater good.

“The greater good here is to build a sense of home,” she said. “We’re also hopeful that we all continue to keep our eyes on the prize and that’s community uplift and support, and not the accolades and opportunistic threads that often creep up on projects like this.”

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

