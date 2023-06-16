Tarrant County’s two latest homestead exemptions approved by the Commissioners Court earlier in June will automatically apply to property owners who qualify, the Tarrant Appraisal District announced in a statement.

The two new optional exemptions — one from the county, and another from the Tarrant County Hospital District, also known as JPS Health Network — will each exclude 10% of a home’s appraised value from taxation. The appraisal district has processed these new exemptions, and homeowners will not be required to take any additional actions to claim them.

Tarrant County homeowners who currently live in and pay taxes to the county and the hospital district are automatically eligible for the exemptions. Additional exemptions, like the senior tax exemption, are applied depending on a resident’s age (65 and over).

This latest tax relief comes amid skyrocketing appraisals. Earlier this year, the appraisal district extended its deadline for homeowners to protest their home’s taxable value. State law requires all appraisals to be certified by July 25.

Sandra Sadek is a Report for America corps member, covering growth for the Fort Worth Report. You can contact her at sandra.sadek@fortworthreport.org or on Twitter at @ssadek19.

