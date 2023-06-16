Overview: TCU has had an impressive college baseball season so far in 2023.

TCU has had an impressive college baseball season so far in 2023. From a team that wasn’t expected to have a presence in the NCAA Postseason tournament to one that is now going to Omaha for the Men’s College World Series, it’s another sign that TCU sports seems to always find a way.

”Fight ’em ’til hell freezes, then fight ’em on the ice,” is the rallying cry coined by former TCU Coach Dutch Meyer that adorns the walls of the TCU locker room and it could apply to this baseball season as well. They’ve fought back to win 11 straight games and go undefeated in postseason play.

Connor Wanhaven, 27, a senior manager consultant with JTaylor, was a four-year TCU baseball letterman and is now the color commentator for the TCU baseball television and radio broadcast.

“It’s been incredible to watch,” he said. “To see a team come together like that at just the right time.”

The Frogs play has certainly gained some fans, but it has also caught the attention of social media.

Here’s what happened. When TCU defeated Arkansas on June 6 to win the Fayetteville Regional, they appeared headed to Terre Haute to face the Indiana State Sycamores. It would be a feather in the cap for Indiana, which had not hosted a Super Regional for many years. But then Indiana State announced it wouldn’t be able to host, in part, because the Special Olympics Indiana’s State Summer Games were scheduled for that week. There wouldn’t be enough hotel rooms or staff available to host.

Disappointing for Indiana State fans, for sure. But soon after the announcement the hosts of a TCU podcast, Lupton Drinking Game, made a suggestion. “Nothing can replace hosting a super regional, but we sure can help support our next foes in a different way,” the group said on Twitter. They then encouraged fellow Horned Frog fans to donate to Special Olympics Indiana. The post went viral and not just among TCU fans. TCU’s baseball stadium, by the way, is named after benefactors Charlie and Marie Lupton, hence the name of the podcast. The Luptons owned the Fort Worth Coca-Cola bottling franchise and bottling plants in Texas and California and the Brown-Lupton Foundation made the naming gift for the stadium that opened in 2003.

TCU’s team had the momentum and so did the school’s social media presence. TCU got in on the act as well. At the Super Regional, TCU donated $1 per concessions transaction to Indiana Special Olympics. TCU won the Super Regional. The total from the concessions wound up being $14,700. Combined with the amount raised from the Lupton Drinking Club, which changed its name during the College World Series to the Omaha Drinking Club, the final total was over $50,000.

Along with the fundraising, TCU saw a good deal of positive press. The Washington Post, Sports Illustrated and, of course, Indiana media covered the story.

“It’s the feel-good story of the men’s NCAA baseball tournament so far,” said Allen Wallach, CEO of PAVLOV Advertising. “While its other spring sports bring success and notoriety to the university, baseball has become TCU’s brand ‘front door’ – especially with the national coverage of making the College World Series.

“Compound that with this heartwarming tale of grassroots philanthropy, and it becomes 24-karat branding gold.”

The whole campaign was a testament to the power of social media, Wallach said.

“It’s a master’s class in the power of social media and sports to rally people around a great common cause in a short amount of time,” he said.

And now, as TCU takes the stage at the College World Series, another TCU social media image, Hypnotoad, is making a comeback. Hypnotoad was TCU’s social media phenomenon during the school’s equally improbable run to the College Football National Championship earlier this year. It’s been quite a year for TCU sports – and for the school’s social media presence.

Texas A&M ready for emergencies in Fort Worth

The Texas A&M University-Fort Worth campus is set to break ground later this month, but the university is already having an impact on the area’s economy.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management, (TDEM) a component of The Texas A&M University System, hosted The Texas Emergency Management Conference during the first week of June in Fort Worth, the first time it has been held here. But it won’t be the last.

Initial information provided by Visit Fort Worth indicates an estimated $4 million local economic impact that supported over 1,100 local jobs. Held during a typically slow week for hotels, the event boosted hotel occupancy by 46% while TAMUS/TDEM was in town compared to the same week in 2022.

“The big picture is this is just the latest in the many steps that the system is investing in Fort Worth,” said Wes Rapaport, communications officer at the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

That investment in Fort Worth will include regional headquarters for TDEM, a regional emergency operations center and training and collaboration spaces.

“The idea here is that this facility is our showplace for how emergency management interacts and intersects with education and research, public partnerships, and the private sector as well,” Rapaport said.

The four-day event at the Fort Worth Convention Center, brought together first responders, emergency managers, private sector partners, elected officials, state and federal agencies, emergency managers from local jurisdictions and decision-makers from across the nation.

The Fort Worth event set a record for attendance mark with nearly 4,000.

The annual conference typically occurs around early June. “That’s the official start of the hurricane season, so this helps us get prepared for that,” Rapapor said.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management coordinates the state emergency management program to help state and local governments respond to and recover from emergencies and disasters. In 2019, the 86th Texas Legislature passed legislation which transferred the Texas Division of Emergency Management from the Texas Department of Public Safety to The Texas A&M University System.

Corinth acquires industrial complex in Euless

Corinth Land Company continued its acquisition strategy in May of 2023 by closing on the fully leased, three building industrial flex complex known as Highway 10 Business Center at 1361 W. Euless Blvd. in Euless Texas. The complex consists of 32,000 square feet on 4.4 acres and includes 2.8 acres targeted for future development.

“This acquisition was strategic to our acquisition back in December 2022 of South Pipeline Industrial Park by expanding our footprint in the Euless area to 84,000 square feet and provides us with an exciting development opportunity and a retail restaurant tenant, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop,” said Paun Peters, president of Corinth Land Company.

This press release was all wet

When I received a press release that had the words “Richard” and “Rainwater,” included, I immediately opened the email. There had to be a Fort Worth connection to the late real estate and financial titan who was a leader of Bass family investments for many years and helped build the first interaction of Crescent Real Estate along with John Goff. Rainwater, who died in 2015, still has an impact on the area via the Rainwater Charitable Foundation, which donates to several causes, including education.

So when I saw a press release with the headline: “Richard’s Rainwater drops new design inspiring consumers to really shake things up,” I quickly read through it. But, alas, the company is based in Austin, there’s no Richard Rainwater or Fort Worth connection. It’s a company founded by Richard Heinichen which uses rainwater for its bottled water. So there’s no Fort Worth connection, but you can still pick up a bottle at area Whole Foods Market, H-E-B, Kroger, Natural Grocers and Sprouts Farmers Market.

