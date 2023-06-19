(Matthew Sgroi | Fort Worth Report)

With a jubilant spirit, a heart full of pride and a back brace, Edith Williams tied her tennis shoes and started walking.

“If Ms. Opal Lee can do it in her 90s, I can do it at 60 with a back injury,” Williams said. “It’s just a blessing and an honor.”

Williams was one of thousands of Fort Worth residents, alongside U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, Mayor Mattie Parker and other council members, who marched during Opal Lee’s annual Walk for Freedom on June 19. It was 10:45 a.m. on the first 100-degree day of the year.

The walk started at the Evans Avenue Plaza and ended at the future site of the National Juneteenth Museum, where marchers gathered around Lee in hopes of scoring a picture with the “Grandmother of Juneteenth.”

Originally from Detroit, Williams had no idea what Juneteenth was when she moved to Fort Worth 35 years ago. She credited Lee for what she now understands.

“To see her accomplish a national holiday, especially for us people who’ve never even heard of it … this is just a great accomplishment because now the entire United States knows,” Williams said.

Black Americans have long embraced Juneteenth, an annual commemoration to emancipation.

Lee’s annual walk is two-and-a-half miles long, representing the two-and-a-half years it took for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach enslaved people in Texas. Lee, 96, spent decades advocating for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday until 2021, when President Joe Biden signed a law doing that.

Fort Worth resident Adigun Threatt, 50, sees the celebration as a large part of the history of Black Americans.

Clutching a water bottle and wearing an orange shirt with a Chicago Bears hat, Threatt explained how important this march was for the future legacy of Black Americans.

“This is our history, this is who we are, this is where we come from,” Anigun said. “They say marches don’t make a difference — you tell that to the civil rights movement.”

More still needs to be done, Threatt said.

“I’m optimistic that things will change and get better, and this is gonna be a part of it,” he said.

In 1980, Texas was the first state to honor Juneteenth as an official holiday. Since then, all 50 states and Washington, D.C., have followed the Lone Star State in recognizing the day’s significance.

Shantel Blake was at the walk with her two daughters Lena and Brooklyn. She had just recently taught them about the history behind Juneteenth.

Blake marched on Juneteenth to educate them. Both now understand what the holiday is about, Lena and Brooklyn said.

“I want my girls to know what this walk represents,” Blake said. “I want them to know their history.”



